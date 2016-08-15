(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned
Easy Buy Public
Company Limited's (EB; AA+(tha)/Negative) senior unsecured bonds
a National
Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(tha)'.
The bonds will have maturities of up to seven years and the
total issue size
will be up to THB2.0bn. The proceeds from the issue will be used
for general
corporate purposes and refinancing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as the consumer financing
company's
National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(tha)', in accordance with
Fitch's criteria.
EB's National Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a high
probability of
institutional support from its Japanese parent, ACOM CO., LTD.
(ACOM;
A-/Negative).
Fitch believes EB is a strategically important subsidiary of
ACOM, as reflected
in ACOM's 71%-majority ownership and full management control.
There is also
clear evidence of ongoing and previous financial and operational
support, such
as debt guarantees, direct lending and the transfer of technical
knowledge.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in EB's National Long-Term Rating would have a
similar effect on the
bonds' rating.
Any change in ACOM's ratings could have a similar effect on EB's
National
Long-Term Rating. Indications of a weaker propensity from ACOM
to provide
support to EB could result in a downgrade of EB's National
Ratings. This may be
indicated by a significant decrease in ACOM's ownership or level
of commitment
to provide financial support. However, Fitch does not view this
as probable in
the near term.
EB's other ratings are not affected, and are as follow:
National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook Negative
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating on outstanding senior unsecured bonds
at 'AA+(tha)'
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
