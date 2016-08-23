(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes
that various
regulatory initiatives in the region could lead indirectly to
greater demand for
reinsurance, as direct insurers rethink risk-management
strategies and appetite.
Asian regulators have implemented - or are in the process of
implementing - a
range of measures that would alter the operating and business
climate in the
region.
Legislative changes in Indonesia, Vietnam and India are trending
towards more
protectionism, with attempts to increase the percentage of
insurance business to
be placed with domestic reinsurers. Local reinsurers are being
constantly
challenged in their ability to improve their risk-management
sophistication and
controls, to keep up with the upcoming surge in premium volume.
Fitch also
expects market competition to intensify with several new local
reinsurers being
set up in China in 2015-2016.
The gap between insured losses and total economic losses arising
from natural
catastrophes improved in 2015, but Fitch believes it is still
far too wide. Many
Asian markets have low insurance penetration, which Fitch
believes will provide
solid business growth potential - including the relatively
untapped Indonesian,
Chinese and Indian markets. The total insured losses in Asia
improved to 19% of
the region's total economic losses in 2015 from 10% in 2014.
The full report, titled "Asian Reinsurance Markets: Regulatory
Reforms to Boost
Asian Reinsurance Competitive Dynamics" is available on
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on the link in this media release.
Contact:
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
