(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 10 (Fitch) The Bank of England's GBP100bn Term
Funding Scheme
(TFS) should partially offset the lower margins at UK banks
stemming from the
central bank's recent rate cut, says Fitch Ratings. The scheme
will provide a
new source of cheap funding, but the extent to which lenders can
avoid a margin
squeeze will be linked to the amount of new lending extended by
each bank and
the deposit rates they offer.
We expect the majority of lenders to make use of the scheme
because its 25bp
charge is substantially lower than funding costs in wholesale
markets or savings
deposit rates. If lenders expand net lending between June 2016
and end-2017,
they will be able to access more TFS funds; if lending shrinks,
they will not be
able to borrow more and TFS funding costs will rise. Banks and
building
societies can initially use the TFS to fund up to 5% of their
existing loan
stock. Lenders will be able to pledge assets and borrow
four-year money from the
BoE.
The TFS will also indirectly reduce funding costs because it
will enable banks
to force down deposit rates. With the generous-sized scheme, we
think
competition for deposits will fall and lenders will readily pass
on the BoE's
25bp base-rate cut to savers.
Under the BoE's existing Funding for Lending Scheme, the benefit
of cheaper
funding was dependent on banks increasing their lending to
certain sectors.
Funding costs fell dramatically and we expect a similar result
from the TFS.
A GBP100bn inflow of funding should prove to be ample for
anticipated new
lending requirements over the short- to medium-term. We also
think the TFS will
provide the sector with enough cheap funding to offset some
pressures arising in
the unexpected case that markets become dislocated as Brexit
negotiations begin.
The extent of the benefit on net interest margins will be linked
to credit
demand from borrowers. The direct economic benefit will be
reduced if the funds
cannot be on-lent. But we still expect some benefit to filter
through because
savings deposit rates should fall overall and banks should see
funding costs
reduce as some wholesale funding is replaced with TFS funds.
Our UK GDP forecasts are for growth to slow to 1.7% in 2016 and
0.9% in 2017 -
still high enough to support credit demand. But the Brexit
negotiation phase is
likely to mean that companies might delay decisions on
non-urgent investments
reflecting greater caution, and consumer spending and housing
transactions could
slow. We expect any reduction in loan growth in the foreseeable
future to be
driven by lower demand rather than funding supply given the
number of measures
introduced by the BoE. The TFS is one of a set of measures to
support the
economy and preserve financial stability.
The BoE took steps to ensure the banking system has ample
liquidity immediately
after the Brexit referendum. Regulatory capital requirements
have also been
reduced slightly through a reduction of the countercyclical
buffer and an easing
in the leverage ratio calculation.
Compared to many European peers operating in a negative interest
rate
environment, UK lenders are generally better placed to protect
net interest
margins. There is still room to lower deposit rates in the UK,
whereas many
peers already pay nothing for their deposits and would only be
able to cut
funding costs by charging retail depositors. To date, most
lenders have been
reluctant to do this.
We do not expect the BoE's measures to impact the ratings of UK
banks and
building societies.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
