(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Bank Zenit's
(BZ) 'BB-'
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).
The agency has
also affirmed BZ's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. A full list
of rating actions
is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The RWP on BZ's IDRs, National Rating and Support Rating follows
the increase of
the ownership stake in the bank by oil company PJSC Tatneft
(Tatneft,
BBB-/Negative) to 49% from below 25% and the bank's management's
expectation
that the stake will increase to above 50% by November as a
result of the buy-out
of some minority shareholders. In the agency's view, should
Tatneft become a
majority shareholder, consolidating BZ in its financial
accounts, the propensity
to support the bank will increase. To date, Fitch has not
factored support from
Tatneft directly into the ratings, although the bank's credit
profile has
benefitted from significant liquidity placements and capital
injections from the
company.
An upgrade of BZ's IDRs will likely be limited to one notch to
'BB', two notches
below Tatneft's ratings. This is mainly due to Fitch's view that
BZ is a
non-core asset for Tatneft despite it performing a treasury
function for the
company.
Tatneft's ability to support BZ is reflected in the company's
'BBB-' IDR, and is
capped by the Russian sovereign rating. The company's credit
profile is
underpinned by low leverage with funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted gross
leverage of 0.1x at end-2015. The acquisition of BZ will not
have an impact on
Tatneft's ratings and potential support of the bank should be
manageable for
Tatneft as BZ's equity accounted for only 15% of FFO at
end-2015.
BZ's Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' reflects the
bank's limited market
shares, as a result of which support from the Russian
authorities cannot be
relied on, in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DEBT RATINGS
BZ's senior unsecured debt is rated in line with the bank's
Long-Term IDR and
National Rating (for domestic debt issues). These ratings have
also been put on
RWP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING
The affirmation of BZ's VR reflects the bank's well-established
franchise, only
moderate asset quality deterioration to date, and reasonable
capital levels
supported by timely capital injections. Liquidity is
comfortable, underpinned by
adequate liquid assets against limited refinancing needs.
However, asset quality
is vulnerable in the currently difficult operating environment,
while core
profitability is weak.
BZ's non-performing loans (more 90 days overdue; NPLs) at
end-2015 accounted for
a moderate 5.8% of gross loans (up from 3.5% at end-2014) and
were fully covered
by impairment reserves. Restructured exposures made up an
additional 14% of
loans and their coverage was weaker at 25%. Although these loans
are currently
performing and in most cases are adequately collateralised,
additional
provisioning may be required, in Fitch's view.
Lending to companies operating in the real estate sector (18% of
end-2015 gross
loans, of which 9.1% were restructured) are particularly
vulnerable, in Fitch's
view, as most of the loans represent financing of long-term
construction of
mainly residential properties, and loan repayment is contingent
upon sales.
However, most projects are now closer to finalisation, reducing
completion
risks. Asset quality has also been negatively impacted by
reverse repo exposure
with illiquid collateral to a Russian bank with weak credit
metrics to an amount
equal to 29% of BZ's end-1H16 core Tier 1 regulatory capital.
This exposure is
technically short-term, but has been rolled over once.
BZ's net interest margin (NIM) fell to 2.2% in 2015 from 3.6% in
2014 due to
higher funding costs increasing 3.1ppts, while loan rates rose
only 1.8ppts.
BZ's performance in 2015 was also undermined by a RUB3.1bn
revaluation loss on
assets accounted at fair value through profit and loss (mainly
FX swaps)
resulting in only marginal profitability on a pre-impairment
basis (0.8% of
average loans). Impairment charges more than doubled to 4.3% of
average gross
loans in 2015, resulting in an overall net loss consuming 32% of
the bank's
end-2014 equity. For 2016 we expect net losses.
As a result of losses, the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio fell
to a moderate
7.7% at end-2015, but is estimated to have improved to a more
adequate 10%-11%
at end-1H16 after a RUB8bn equity injection made mainly by
Tatneft and some
other minority shareholders in June. Regulatory capital ratios
are under
pressure from deduction of investments in subsidiaries, but the
Core Tier 1 and
Tier 1 ratios rose to 9.1% and 10.4% at end-1H16 (end-2015: 7%
and 8%) as a
result of the equity injection.
BZ is funded mainly by customer accounts, which are concentrated
with the top 20
representing 44% of total funding at end-2015, although most are
rather stable.
About RUB12.6bn or 6.5% of customer accounts were from Tatneft
and related
entities. The bank further increased its liquidity cushion (cash
and equivalents
and bonds repo-able with the Central Bank of Russia) to 44% of
customer accounts
at end-1Q16 (or 20% net of 2016 market debt repayments).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to resolve the RWP once Tatneft's offer to
minority shareholders
is completed. BZ's IDR will likely be upgraded by one notch to
'BB' if Tatneft
consolidates a majority stake in the bank as a result of the
offer; however, at
this level the rating would likely carry a Negative Outlook, in
line with that
of Tatneft and the Russian sovereign. If Tatneft remains a
minority shareholder
of BZ, the bank's ratings will likely be affirmed at their
current levels.
BZ's SRF of 'No Floor' is unlikely to change as the bank has
limited market
share and support from Russian authorities is not reliable.
BZ's VR could be downgraded if asset quality deterioration
further erodes
capital without timely new capital injections. Upside is
currently limited given
the difficult operating environment and BZ's weak performance.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'BB-' placed on
Rating Watch Positive
National Long Term Rating: 'A+' placed on Rating Watch Positive
Short Term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: '5', placed on Rating Watch Positive
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: 'BB-' placed on Rating
Watch Positive
Senior unsecured debt national long-term rating: 'A+(rus)'
placed on Rating
Watch Positive
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ilya Sarzhin
Analyst
+7 495 956 9983
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010193
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
