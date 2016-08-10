(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 10 (Fitch) The global stock of
negative-yielding sovereign debt
fell modestly to $11.4 trillion as of August 2, compared with
$11.5 trillion on
July 15, according to Fitch Ratings. Japanese yields moved
higher in late July
in response to the latest monetary and fiscal policy
announcements in Japan,
while European sovereign yields continued to drift lower.
An increase in the amount of European sovereign debt with
sub-zero yields offset
in part the decline in the corresponding Japanese total, driving
the $0.1
trillion two-week fall in the global stock of negative-yielding
sovereign debt.
The magnitude of the decline was reduced by the depreciation of
the dollar
versus the yen and euro in late July.
As seen in the chart below, Japanese debt still makes up the
majority of
negative yielding sovereign debt globally. However, the Japanese
total has
decreased from levels seen on June 27, when yields on Japanese
government debt
were less than zero out to 17 years in maturity. As of August 2,
yields were
negative out to nearly 12 years in Japan. This decrease in
negative-yielding
debt has been partially offset by a strengthening yen, keeping
the Japanese
total above $7 trillion. All else equal, an appreciation of the
yen versus the
dollar boosts debt levels in dollar terms.
Sovereign yields for most European countries fell modestly
across the curve in
late July. In Germany, sovereign debt with 13 years in remaining
maturity yields
less than zero. A strengthening euro helped push the total of
European sovereign
debt yielding less than zero to $4.2 trillion on August 2 from
$4.0 trillion on
July 15.
Negative yielding debt is not limited to sovereign issues. In
Japan, $32 billion
of bonds issued by Japanese financial institutions and
corporates were trading
with negative yields as of August 2. This represents about 5%
of the Japanese
corporate bond universe. The phenomenon is spread across various
sectors. Banks
and transportation and logistics entities had the most negative
yielding debt
outstanding with $14 billion and $12 billion outstanding,
respectively. The
average maturity on negative yielding Japanese corporate debt is
just under two
years.
This study analyzed the debt issues from the 14 Fitch-rated
investment-grade
sovereigns with at least $50 billion in debt outstanding and one
issue yielding
less than zero, according to Fitch calculations on August 2. The
population was
comprised of all fixed-rate, publicly held debt listed in the
countries' local
currencies with yield data available from Bloomberg, excluding
strips, callable
and sinkable bonds. This study did not include international
bond issues or
retail-only bonds, which is a slight but immaterial change in
methodology from
previous studies.
The analysis on Japanese corporate securities did not include
convertible bonds.
For additional information, see the report "Negative-Yielding
Debt: Investors'
Cash Flow Squeezed," published on May 4, at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
