(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RenRe; NYSE: RNR) and its
subsidiaries, including
RNR's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', and the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. at 'A+'.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of RNR's ratings reflect
the company's
increased diversification into casualty and specialty
reinsurance, continued
strong leadership position in the property catastrophe
traditional and
alternative reinsurance market, reasonable operating leverage
and modest
financial leverage. The ratings also reflect the company's
volatile underwriting
results from catastrophe losses, although with low average
combined ratios over
an extended time period, and Fitch's negative sector outlook on
global
reinsurance.
RNR has managed the challenging reinsurance market environment
through increased
diversification away from its property catastrophe risk focus
and more into
casualty and specialty reinsurance business. Through the first
six months of
2016, specialty reinsurance and Lloyd's of London (Lloyd's)
segments increased
to 53% of total gross premiums written (GPW) from 41% of GPW in
the first six
months of 2015. This was driven by a 100% increase in specialty
reinsurance
business, as 2016 included a full six months of business from
Platinum
Underwriters Holdings, Ltd. (PTP), which RNR acquired in March
2015. Catastrophe
reinsurance business declined to 47% of total GPW in the first
half of 2016 from
59% in the comparable prior year period.
The company posted a calendar-year combined ratio of 76.1% for
the first six
months of 2016, up from 66.7% for the first six months of 2015.
This increase
was due to higher catastrophe losses from a number of weather
events in Texas
and the Fort McMurray, Alberta wildfire.
Reported annualized return on equity (ROE) was 12.2% in the
first half of both
2016 and 2015. Fitch expects that future underwriting results
and overall
profitability will not be as favorable, due to more normalized
catastrophe
losses and continued difficult reinsurance market conditions.
However, financial
results may be less volatile as the company continues to shift
its business mix
away from property catastrophe and into casualty and specialty
reinsurance,
which has a higher average, but less volatile, loss ratio.
Fitch believes that RNR's capital position provides an adequate
cushion against
the operational and financial risks the company faces.
Shareholders' equity of
$4.7 billion at June 30, 2016 is flat from year-end 2015, as net
income was
offset by share repurchases and dividends on common and
preference shares. RNR's
operating leverage ratios are conservative with net premiums
written
(NPW)-to-shareholders' equity of about 0.3x.
Financial leverage ratio is modest for the rating category at
15.4% at both June
30, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2015. Fixed charge coverage was reduced to
7.7x in the
first half of 2016 from 10.4x in 2015 as a result of increased
interest costs
from debt added related to the PTP acquisition but is still
viewed as strong.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
deterioration in
market conditions that impair RNR's leading position in the
property catastrophe
reinsurance market and result in a weakening of RNR's
historically strong
profitability. Evidence of such weakening would be demonstrated
by sustained
combined ratios above 80% and returns on common equity below
13%, material
weakening in the company's current balance sheet strength, as
measured by
NPW-to-shareholders' equity above 0.5x or equity-credit adjusted
financial
leverage above 25%, a catastrophe event loss that is 25% or more
of
shareholders' equity.
Under Fitch's notching criteria, if more than 30% of RNR's
earnings or capital
is sourced from foreign entities outside of the Bermuda group
solvency
environment, RNR's holding company ratings could be lowered by
one notch
reflecting a ring-fencing environment classification. RNR's
hybrid securities
ratings could be lowered by one notch to reflect non-performance
risk should
Fitch view Bermuda's regulatory environment as becoming more
controlling in its
supervision of (re)insurers.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the long
term include
continued favorable underwriting results relative to other
property-focused
reinsurers and comparably rated property/casualty (re)insurer
peers, significant
improvement in RNR's competitive position in profitable market
segments outside
of property catastrophe reinsurance, including its specialty
reinsurance and
Lloyd's business, and material risk-adjusted capital growth.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--$125 million 6.08% series C preference shares at 'BBB+';
--$275 million 5.375% series E preference shares at 'BBB+'.
RenRe North America Holdings, Inc.
--$250 million 5.75% senior notes due 2020 at 'A-'.
RenaissanceRe Finance Inc.
--$300 million 3.7% senior notes due 2025 at 'A-'.
Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd.
--Insurer Financial Strength at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
