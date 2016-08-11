(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'A+(EXP)'
ratings to four
new senior notes issued by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK)
and its wholly
owned finance subsidiary Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation
(BHFC) totalling
$2 billion. The offerings include $750 million of senior
unsecured notes issued
by BRK and $1.25 billion of senior notes issued by (BHFC) which
are fully and
unconditionally guaranteed by the parent.
The proceeds of the note issuances from BRK will be used to
refinance $750
million of 2.2% senior notes maturing this month. The proceeds
from the BHFC
notes will be used to refinance $1 billion of 0.95% senior notes
that matured
this month as well as provide funds for general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BRK's consolidated financial leverage ratio was 28% as of June
30, 2016 and this
ratio is not expected to change since the issuance is
essentially refinancing
maturing debt. Further, this level of financial leverage would
not trigger any
rating sensitivities, however, BRK is approaching Fitch's limits
on financial
leverage and interest coverage. Consequently, a material
acquisition funded with
significant amounts of debt would place downward pressure on
BRK's ratings.
Consolidated interest coverage in the first half of 2016 was
7.4x excluding
realized investment gains and losses on derivatives, which is
below Fitch's
expectations of 12x for companies at BRK's rating level. An
alternate
calculation of interest coverage, excluding railroad, utilities
and energy, was
14.5x in the first half of 2016 and is consistent with the
current rating
category.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade
include:
--Deterioration in the credit quality of key insurance
subsidiaries (National
Indemnity, GenRe, and GEICO) that is no longer consistent with
the current 'AA+'
rating. Measures of credit quality include Fitch's judgment of
capitalization, a
total financing and commitments ratio greater than 1.5x, net
leverage (excluding
affiliated investments) over 3.5x or a sharp and persistent
reduction in
underwriting profits.
--A consolidated run-rate debt-to-total capital ratio that
exceeds 30% or a
run-rate debt-to-total capital ratio from the holding company,
insurance and
finance operations (including debt issued or guaranteed by the
holding company)
that exceeds 25%.
--Material increases in leveraged equity market exposure such as
its equity
index put derivative portfolio.
--Acquisitions or other actions that reduce outstanding cash
below $10 billion
or approximately 5x consolidated interest expense.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--A commitment to lower debt-to-tangible capital ratios
attributed to the
holding company, insurance and finance operations. Fitch
believes that this
would likely require the scaling back of the finance operations.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.
--$500 million 1.15% senior notes due August 2018 'A+(EXP)';
--$200 million floating rate senior notes due August 2018
'A+(EXP).
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC)
--$1 billion 1.3% senior notes due August 2019 'A+(EXP)';
--$250 million floating rate senior notes due August 2019
'A+(EXP)'.
