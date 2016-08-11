(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Brinker
International,
Inc.'s (Brinker; NYSE: EAT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade reflects a shift towards a more aggressive
financial policy that
Fitch projects will result in leverage (total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR) moving up
by 0.5x to around 4x in fiscal 2017, versus the previous
expectation for
leverage to be in the mid-3x in fiscal 2017 and versus 3.4x in
fiscal 2016.
Brinker announced that it plans to increase leverage in the
range of $250 to
$300 million in the near term subject to market conditions and
use the proceeds
to return capital to shareholders in the form of share
repurchases. Fitch
expects leverage to remain at the heightened level, marking a
departure from the
company's prior commitment to an investment grade rating.
Brinker's ratings continue to reflect Chili's Bar & Grill's
(Chili's) top 3
market position in U.S. casual dining and healthy operating cash
flow. Brinker
has had a strong track record of positive comp growth, improved
profitability,
and strong free cash flow (FCF) through fiscal 2015. However,
should Fitch
project total adjusted debt/EBITDAR being sustained above 4x due
to continued
negative comps and margin pressures as seen over fiscal 2016, a
negative rating
action could occur.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release. At fiscal year
ended June 29, 2016, Brinker had $1.1 billion of total debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Chili's represented 97% of Brinker's 1,660 restaurants at June
29, 2016;
therefore, the strength of the brand is an important indicator
of Brinker's
credit profile. Brinker strives to keep the brand competitive
and relevant in
order to maintain share. However, system-wide comps have been
negative for four
straight quarters, declining 2.2% in the latest quarter and 1.9%
for the fiscal
year ended June 29, 2016. Fitch views an outsized exposure to
oil-producing
states, which are experiencing economic weakness, and the
transition from direct
marketing to the My Chili's Rewards loyalty program as key
contributors.
Fitch believes Brinker has done a good job isolating challenges
at Chili's. In
order to reignite comp growth, Brinker is revamping its loyalty
program,
increasing marketing spend, enhancing value offerings, and
adding more culinary
innovation. While gradual improvement is anticipated, comps
could remain
negative in fiscal 2017 given continued economic weakness in
oil-producing
states, the highly competitive restaurant environment, and
recent declines in
restaurant traffic.
Fitch projects total adjusted debt/EBITDAR to increase from the
3.4x for fiscal
2016 to around 4x times in fiscal 2017, given the anticipated
debt financed
share buybacks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Comps decline 1% in fiscal 2017, before returning to positive
low single
digits;
--Operating margin declines to below 10% in fiscal 2017 and
2018, from 10.7% in
fiscal 2016;
--FCF approximates $150 million in fiscal 2017, versus $208
million in fiscal
2016, reflecting EBITDA declining from $506 million to around
$460 million to
$470 million;
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR rising to around 4x
in fiscal 2017,
pro forma for incremental debt to fund the $250 million to $300
million in share
buybacks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Consistently positive comps at Chili's with traffic trends at
least in line
with the industry;
--A commitment to maintain total adjusted debt/EBITDAR in the
3.0x - 3.5x range.
This is not anticipated in the near term given the change in
financial policy.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--A lack of improvement in comps and higher than expected margin
contraction;
--Capital allocation policies that remain biased towards
shareholders, despite
weak operating performance and increased leverage;
--Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR sustained above 4.0x.
LIQUIDITY
At June 29, 2016, Brinker had $31 million of cash. Available
under its $750
million revolver due to mature March 12, 2020 was $160 million
at March 23,
2016. Brinker's nearest upcoming maturity is the $250 million
2.6% notes due
2018, which Fitch anticipates will be refinanced.
Fitch projects Brinker will generate roughly $150 million in
fiscal 2017, versus
$208 million in fiscal 2016. Capex is expected to approximate
$110 million -
$120 million in fiscal 2017, versus $113 million in fiscal 2016.
Dividends are
projected to track Brinker's 40% of earnings payout target. Most
of the
company's FCF is expected to be used for share repurchases.
Fitch has downgraded the existing $750 million credit facility
and $550 million
of senior unsecured notes to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and assigned
Recovery Ratings
(RR) of RR4, indicating average recovery prospects. Fitch
expects Brinker will
have to amend its credit facility to allow for incremental
leverage (given a
maximum leverage of 3.5x based on capitalizing leases at 6x
rent). Should the
amended credit facility and/or any new notes to fund the share
buybacks be given
priority either through security or guarantees, the ratings on
the amended
credit facility and/or new notes could potentially be notched up
from current
levels.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taking the following rating actions on Brinker:
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility downgraded to 'BB+/RR4'
from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'BB+/RR4' from 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The assignment of the RRs reflects Fitch's 'Recovery Ratings and
Notching
Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates issuers' criteria dated
April 5, 2016,
which allows for the assignment of Recovery Ratings for issuers
with IDRs in the
'BB' category.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation. In 2015, Fitch added back $14.8 million in noncash
stock based
compensation to its EBITDA calculation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x annual gross
rent expense.
