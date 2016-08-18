(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the
record housing
sales in China year-to-date and the
high-double-digit/triple-digit sales growth
reported by many Chinese homebuilders all point to a strong set
of results in
1H16. However, the sturdy contracted sales have created
significant pressure on
land replenishment, and will raise the financial risks of
homebuilders. We
believe homebuilders' enlarged scale and a one-off improvement
in their
financial profiles in 2016 are not sufficient to drive an
overall improvement in
the credit profiles unless such performance can be sustained in
the medium term.
China's last 12 months (LTM) housing sales by gross floor area
(GFA) was 1.25
billion square metres (sqm) at end-June 2016, the fourth
consecutive new record
since March. The first six months' sales of 571 million sqm were
also 24% higher
than the previous peak of 461 million sqm in 1H13, and 29%
higher than the same
period in 2015. 1H16 housing sales of CNY4,180bn was a larger
44% increase over
1H15, also signifying a robust 12% rise in the selling price.
Fitch believes that this rapid uptrend in contracted sales is
unsustainable. The
homebuilders will either slow down their project launches to
conserve
inventories or replenish land reserves quickly to re-stock their
saleable
resources. The former will result in slower contracted sales
growth or even
sales contraction - and potentially a wider margin if prices
continue to rise.
The latter factor will inevitably put pressure on both leverage
and
profitability.
We believe homebuilders' land reserves are getting tighter as
China's land sales
remain subdued, having been in decline since late 2014. Land
sold for housing
development of 95 million sqm in 1H16 continued to lag behind
GFA sold, and this
trend will remain unless the industry-wide plot ratio can go as
high as 6.0x,
which is unreasonable. The industry had been drawing down on
land reserves, and
industry sales growth will have to slow eventually until this
drawing-down
process reverses.
On the other hand, we believe that there is major downside risk
on the current
land prices in the higher-tier cities. The average selling price
(ASP) of recent
land sales in Tier 1 and some higher-Tier 2 cities were on a par
or higher than
the contracted sales ASP of existing projects nearby. Land
prices have been on
an upward trend, with a 14% rise in land prices from
CNY2,925/sqm in 1H15.
Homebuilders' strong liquidity - due to their high collection
rate on
significantly improved contracted sales, and easier funding
access from the
onshore bond market and banks - has provided sufficient funding
to compete
aggressively for new land deals and to drive the rapid rise in
land prices.
Contact:
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Shuncheng Zhang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3039
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.