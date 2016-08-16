(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to
Q Card Trust's
class A Series 2016-1 floating-rate notes issued to refinance
maturing class A
Series 2014-1 notes of the same amount. The ratings are as
follows:
- NZD89.5m Class A1a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The issuance consists of notes backed by credit card receivables
originated by
Consumer Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Fisher & Paykel
Finance Limited. The
notes are issued by The New Zealand Guardian Trust Company
Limited in its
capacity as trustee of the Q Card Trust.
Fitch confirms ratings of all existing rated-notes for Q Card
Trust following
the above issuance.
The transaction has a collateral pool of NZD377m of consumer
receivables,
comprising 208,000 active customers with an average balance
outstanding of
approximately NZD1,800.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Q Card Trust has a stable performance with the key rating
drivers of yield,
monthly payment rates, charge-offs and arrears within Fitch's
steady-state
assumptions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch has modelled three scenarios to evaluate the rating's
sensitivity of the
notes: 1) increased charge-offs; 2) reduced yield; and 3)
reduced monthly
payment rate compared with Q Card Trust's expected performance.
The ratings are sensitive to an increase in defaults and a
reduction in monthly
payment rates, with less sensitivity to lower yield.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed
in <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/863817">Representatio
ns, Warranties
and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance
Transactions (Applicable
to Transactions Rated from Sept.26, 2011 until June 15,
2015), dated 26
March 2015.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a review of 10 sample loan files, focusing on
the underwriting
procedures conducted by Fisher & Paykel Finance Limited compared
with its credit
policy at the time of underwriting. Fitch checked the
consistency and
plausibility of the information and no material discrepancies
were noted that
would affect Fitch's rating analysis.
Initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are
described in the new
issue report, <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/757688
">Q Card
Trust, dated 12 August 2014. Included as an appendix to the
report are a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement
mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
David Carroll
Director
+61 2 8256 0333
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Spencer Wilson
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0320
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director,
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Fisher & Paykel
Finance Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all
relevant underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
