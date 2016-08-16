(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to Q Card Trust's class A Series 2016-1 floating-rate notes issued to refinance maturing class A Series 2014-1 notes of the same amount. The ratings are as follows: - NZD89.5m Class A1a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable The issuance consists of notes backed by credit card receivables originated by Consumer Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Fisher & Paykel Finance Limited. The notes are issued by The New Zealand Guardian Trust Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of the Q Card Trust. Fitch confirms ratings of all existing rated-notes for Q Card Trust following the above issuance. The transaction has a collateral pool of NZD377m of consumer receivables, comprising 208,000 active customers with an average balance outstanding of approximately NZD1,800. KEY RATING DRIVERS Q Card Trust has a stable performance with the key rating drivers of yield, monthly payment rates, charge-offs and arrears within Fitch's steady-state assumptions. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch has modelled three scenarios to evaluate the rating's sensitivity of the notes: 1) increased charge-offs; 2) reduced yield; and 3) reduced monthly payment rate compared with Q Card Trust's expected performance. The ratings are sensitive to an increase in defaults and a reduction in monthly payment rates, with less sensitivity to lower yield. USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS A description of the transaction's representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that relate to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix referenced under "Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a comparison of these RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed in <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/863817">Representatio ns, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions (Applicable to Transactions Rated from Sept.26, 2011 until June 15, 2015), dated 26 March 2015. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch conducted a review of 10 sample loan files, focusing on the underwriting procedures conducted by Fisher & Paykel Finance Limited compared with its credit policy at the time of underwriting. Fitch checked the consistency and plausibility of the information and no material discrepancies were noted that would affect Fitch's rating analysis. Initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are described in the new issue report, <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/757688 ">Q Card Trust, dated 12 August 2014. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms. Contacts: Primary Analyst David Carroll Director +61 2 8256 0333 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Spencer Wilson Associate Director +61 2 8256 0320 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director, +61 2 8256 0350 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com The source of information used to assess these ratings was Fisher & Paykel Finance Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 18 Jul 2016) Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2016) Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016) Related Research Q Card Trust - Appendix 