PARIS/LONDON, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Republic of
Congo's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to
'CCC' from 'RD' (Restricted Default) and 'C' respectively.
The issue ratings on senior unsecured foreign currency bonds
have been upgraded
to 'CCC' from 'D'. The Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs have been
affirmed at 'C'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB-'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that Fitch believes makes it
inappropriate
for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update
the rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on the Republic of Congo is 2 September 2016, but Fitch
believes that
developments in the Republic of Congo warrant such a deviation
from the calendar
and the rationale for this is laid out below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Congo's IDRs to 'CCC' reflects the following key
rating driver
and its relative weight:-
High
The Republic of Congo resumed debt payment on its bond maturing
2029 (ISIN
XS0334989000) on which it had failed to make a payment initially
due on 30 June
2016. The payment was made only after the end of the 30-day
grace period.
Congo's' CCC' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The Republic of Congo's failure to pay interest and principal of
USD17m due on
30 June 2016 on time, combined with repeated arrears on other
financial
bilateral commitments, illustrates major weaknesses in
governance and
specifically public debt management and a severe liquidity
squeeze in the
context of low oil prices.
Poor governance, including weak public finance management, has
historically been
a key rating weakness. Non-oil revenues are particularly low,
data transparency
is very weak, and the government has a poor track record of
timely payment to
creditors and suppliers. Unsettled domestic and external claims
by domestic
suppliers and bilateral creditors have lingered since the 1990s
and amounted to
around 12% of GDP in 2015.
The Republic of Congo faces an extremely weak economic, fiscal
and financial
position. The sharp fall in oil prices, which accounted for
around 75% of
government revenues in 2010-2014, combined with the absence of
consolidation
measures, has led to the emergence of large fiscal and external
imbalances. As a
result of a fall in budget revenues by 47%, the government
deficit worsened to
around 18% of GDP in 2015, from an already high 7.5% in 2014.
Government
deposits fell to 17% of GDP at end-2015 from 28% in 2014 and
government debt
increased to 45% of GDP from 38% in 2014. On the external side,
the current
account deficit widened to 14% of GDP in 2015, from 5.3% in
2014, turning Congo
into a net external debtor.
The liquidity squeeze worsened in early 2016 as oil prices slid
further and as
public wages were increased ahead of the March 2016 presidential
election,
triggering further arrears to suppliers and bilateral creditors.
The revised
budget currently under discussion in Parliament, which maintains
public
investment expenditure at around 20% of GDP, therefore appears
unrealistic.
Financing options going forward have considerably narrowed,
given that the
government has already fully tapped available central bank
advances and support
from multilateral creditors is unlikely at least in the
near-term. Apart from
drawing on remaining deposits, other potential financing options
include tapping
the regional bond market or contracting more loans from
bilateral sources. But
the lack of regional market track record, the eurobond default
and the already
large debt owed to China (exceeding USD3bn) make these options
uncertain.
Dependence on oil production, which accounts for around 55% of
GDP and 80% of
current external revenues, is higher than for most peers,
resulting in a
structural exposure to shocks. Despite heavy investment in
infrastructure in
recent years and untapped potential in mining and agriculture,
diversification
of the economy is only a long-term prospect. Over the short
term, oil production
is expected by Fitch to increase in 2017-2018 with new oil
fields coming
on-stream. This will support a rise in real GDP growth to 4.5%
in 2018 from 2%
in 2015 and 2016. .
Membership in the franc zone has created a supportive macro and
external
environment, reflected in lower and less volatile inflation
(2.5% over the past
five years) than most peers. The unlimited guarantee provided by
the French
Treasury to support the peg at time of FX scarcity also reduces
the risk of a
balance of payment crisis, despite the current account widening
to double digits
since 2015.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the Republic of Congo a score
equivalent to a
rating of 'CCC' on the Long-term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign
rating
committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC
IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Long-Term IDRs do not have an Outlook.
Developments that could, individually or collectively, result in
a downgrade
include:
-Intensified economic and financial stress leading to heightened
risk of
non-payment on principal or interest due on bonds rated by Fitch
Developments that could, individually or collectively, result in
an upgrade
include:
-Improving liquidity of the government, resulting from rising
budget revenues, a
material tightening of investment spending or improving deficit
financing
options
-Marked reduction in external and fiscal balances and a
stabilisation of the
government debt/GDP ratio
-Evidence of a material improvement in public finance management
capacity
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Brent oil prices of USD42/bbl in 2016 and
USD45/bbl in 2017
Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary zone and no
devaluation of the
CFA franc.
