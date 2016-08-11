(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 11 (Fitch) M&A activity in the UK gaming sector,
including this
week's rejected bid for William Hill, highlights a clear trend
towards combining
traditional betting shops with online operators, Fitch Ratings
says. We believe
this type of deal can boost growth by accelerating investment in
online
platforms and giving those platforms access to a large pool of
relatively loyal
high-street customers. But execution risk is likely to be high
due to the
different cultures and the combined businesses are likely to be
more highly
leveraged than the main high-street bookmakers.
In the latest announcement, bookmaker William Hill said on
Tuesday that it had
rejected a GBP3.2bn takeover offer from 888 Holdings and The
Rank Group. This
follows the rejection of its own GBP700m bid for 888 last year.
Ladbrokes is
merging with Gala Coral and Paddy Power recently merged with
online gambling
operator Betfair.
All the deals and proposed transactions involve the combination
of a largely
traditional bookmaker with a more online-focussed business. For
Ladbrokes, we
believe the enlarged group will have a strengthened business
risk profile due to
a broader business mix and improved geographic diversification.
But the
company's 'BB' rating is on Rating Watch Negative pending
completion of the
deal. The Negative Watch reflects a likely weaker financial
profile after the
merger and several significant challenges for the sector,
including fierce
competition and a government focus on tighter regulation and
higher taxes, which
we expect to continue.
These pressures are likely to have been a major factor in the
recent attempts by
William Hill and 888 to buy each other. So too is the high cost
of developing an
online offering, which requires both significant initial capex
and continued
investment to develop new games and keep customers coming back.
But the most recent approach by 888 in conjunction with Rank
would face
particularly high execution risks because it involves combining
three companies
and because all three have different cultures and little
cross-over between
their business models. William Hill has a large portfolio of
shops and a strong
sports-betting operation, but is weak online. 888 is purely
online, with a large
business-to-business arm, while Rank operates bingo halls and
casinos.
Rank and 888 are also financially weaker than William Hill and
the proposal
would be likely to require significant borrowing to fund the
cash portion of the
offer. This would probably result in a combined business with
significantly
higher leverage than the 2.9x (FFO adjusted) that we estimate
for William Hill
in FY15.
Contact:
Paula Murphy
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1718
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1155
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
