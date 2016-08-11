(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Bunge Limited
Finance Corp. $700
million senior unsecured notes due 2026. The new notes are fully
and
unconditionally guaranteed by Bunge Ltd. (Bunge). Bunge intends
to use net
proceeds from the issuance for general corporate purposes,
including repayment
of outstanding indebtedness such as borrowings under Bunge's
revolving credit
facilities. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Agribusiness Segment Concentration
Bunge has a leading position in oilseed processing and
logistics, and
accordingly the agribusiness segment contributes the vast
majority of overall
operating income. While there is some diversification of the
business portfolio
provided by the food and ingredients businesses, the
agribusiness segment
currently represents more than 80% of operating income. In an
effort to offset
earnings concentration and help reduce volatility, over the
longer term, Bunge
targets increasing the contribution of the food and ingredients
businesses
(edible oil and milling products) to approximately 35% of total
operating income
through a combination of organic growth and asset purchases.
Despite First Half Volatility, Earnings Expected to Remain
Stable
Bunge's first half of 2016 experienced price and margin
volatility within the
South American agribusiness segment due to the negative effects
from weather and
the weakening of the U.S. dollar against key grain growing
region currencies.
Near-term margins have also been pressured in South America due
to higher than
anticipated farmer retention of soybeans. Consequently, EBIT
results for the
first six months in Agribusiness were down from 2015 at $450
million compared to
$494 million.
Fitch expects overall operating income growth for 2016 to be
flat to slightly
positive in 2016 as dislocation opportunities present themselves
in the back
half of 2016 and into 2017 related to expected South American
crop reductions
that should benefit U.S. and Black Sea exports and North
American crush margins
that have been weak. The Softseed crushing environment is also
expected to
improve from lower 2015 levels reflecting the expected large
harvests. The
remaining Food & Ingredients, Fertilizer and Sugar & Bioenergy
segments are all
expected to demonstrate modest to moderate earnings growth from
2015 levels.
Consequently, Fitch believes that the company will maintain
EBITDA in the range
of $1.8 billion over the intermediate term. The long-term
outlook for the
agriculture industry is favorable given higher consumption of
protein in
developing countries and increasing demand for biofuels.
Elevated Leverage Driven by Increased RMI
Gross leverage (which adds debt related to receivables
securitization) increased
to 3.8x as of June 30, 2016 compared to 2.8x in 2015. The rise
in leverage was
driven by working capital usage due primarily to increases with
the price and
volume of soy related readily marketable inventories (RMI). RMI
increased during
the second quarter by $1.1 billion. For the second half of 2016,
Fitch expects
operating earnings will be relatively stable with a moderation
in debt levels
resulting in leverage in the mid 3x range for 2016.
RMI Supports Ratings
In addition to evaluating traditional leverage metrics, Fitch
also considers
leverage ratios that exclude debt used to finance RMI. RMI,
which is hedged and
very liquid, could be converted to cash if needed. This high
level of liquid
inventories, coupled with cash, provides substantial financial
flexibility
during periods of earnings volatility associated with
agricultural cycles,
partially mitigating financial risk. Bunge's RMI adjusted
leverage -- which
Fitch calculates by subtracting 90% of RMI (after applying a 10%
haircut) from
total debt of $6.9 billion -- was 1.5x for the latest 12 months
(LTM) period
ending June 30, 2016.
Shareholder Returns Increasing
Share repurchases have ramped up the past two years to $300
million annually
compared to none in 2012 and 2013. Bunge repurchased $200
million in shares
during the first half of 2016. With the increase in leverage,
Fitch expects
Bunge will moderate share repurchase activity going forward. In
addition,
dividends that have increased in the low double-digits annually,
are expected to
rise, tracking expected growth in earnings. Fitch recognizes the
risk for an
agribusiness company vulnerable to volatile working capital
swings directing
significantly more cash flow to shareholders but views it as
manageable given
anticipated cash flow generation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Key assumptions within Fitch's rating case in 2016 for Bunge
include:
--EBITDA margins modestly expanding from 2015 level of 4.3%;
--Capital spending to remain below historical levels at
approximately $850
million;
--Free cash flow (FCF) turning moderately negative in 2016 due
to increased
working capital requirements;
--Modest acquisition activity focused on bolt-on purchases;
--Gross debt leverage in the mid 3x range and RMI adjusted
leverage in the mid
1x range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action:
--Fitch sees Bunge generally operating with gross debt leverage
in the range of
2.5x to 3.5x. However, rating pressure will arise if persistent
EBITDA margin
compression and/or a meaningfully higher debt leads to
unadjusted leverage
exceeding 3.5x over two crop cycles;
--Lack of funds from operations (FFO) coverage of capital
spending and
dividends, such that meaningful incremental debt funding becomes
necessary;
--A material and sustained increase in leverage from a
significant debt financed
transaction, most likely a large acquisition.
Future developments that may individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action:
--Fitch does not see positive rating action over the
intermediate term given
vulnerability of the credit profile to significant periodic
commodity
supply/demand imbalances;
--However, a commitment to operate with total debt leverage in
the low 2.0x
range, coupled with positive FCF generation could support an
upgrade of the
ratings.
--In addition, diversification of the corporate portfolio with
increased
contribution from the value-added food and ingredients
businesses such that
EBITDA margins increase to the mid-single digits and exhibit
more stability over
the commodity pricing cycle could support an upgrade.
Abundant Sources of External Liquidity Supports Operations
Bunge's internal sources of liquidity include $548 million of
cash and cash
equivalents, $215 million of marketable securities and
short-term investments
and FCF that can fluctuate from positive to negative from year
to year. Bunge
generated a deficit of $722 million during the LTM period due
primarily to the
working capital increase in RMI attributable to merchandising
activities that
increased by $1.4 billion in the first six months of 2016. Fitch
expects FCF
turning moderately negative in 2016 due to increased working
capital
requirements.
A key credit concern of commodity processors is access to
sufficient liquidity
given historically volatile working capital needs. Bunge has
abundant sources of
external liquidity provided by various credit facilities
available to fund its
operations globally, with approximately $5.0 billion in capacity
under its
revolving bank agreements and commercial paper program, of which
$3.4 billion
was available at the end of the second quarter of 2016. In
addition to the
committed credit facilities, Bunge through its financing
subsidiaries will from
time-to-time enter into bilateral short-term credit lines as
necessary. As of
June 30, 2016, there was $300 million outstanding.
The bank commitments at Bunge Limited Finance Corp. (BLFC) are
comprised of
unsecured bilateral three-year agreements of $200 million
maturing in June 2019
and $500 million maturing November 2016 with $100 million of
borrowings
outstanding, a $865 million five-year CoBank revolving credit
agreement maturing
May 30, 2018 with $290 million outstanding, and a five-year
syndicated unsecured
revolver totalling $1.1 billion maturing in November 2019 with
no borrowings
outstanding. In addition, Bunge has a three-year $1.75 billion
revolving credit
facility established by Bunge Finance Europe B.V. (BFE) with
$752 million in
borrowings outstanding. The revolver, which can be expanded by
$250 million,
matures in August 2018 and can be extended by two one-year
periods. A $600
million liquidity facility at Bunge Asset Funding Corp. (BAFC)
backstops a $600
million commercial paper program that had $450 million
outstanding.
Bunge also participates in a receivables securitization program
that provides
funding up to $700 million. Bunge subsidiaries sell receivables
to a bankruptcy
remote entity (Bunge Securitization B.V.) that subsequently
sells the
receivables. Receivables sold under the program (and
derecognized on the balance
sheet) were $568 million and $524 million as of June 30, 2016
and Dec. 31, 2015,
respectively.
Bunge has material maturities in the next 12 months including
$250 million of
unsecured notes due in April 2017 and $600 million of unsecured
notes due in
June 2017. Fitch expects Bunge to manage the maturing notes
through either
long-term debt issuances or with bank borrowings as the company
did for the $500
million of unsecured notes due in March 2016 given the company's
current sources
of liquidity and access to the capital markets.
Fitch currently rates Bunge and its subsidiaries as follows:
Bunge Limited
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB';
--Preference shares 'BB+'.
Bunge Limited Finance Corp. (BLFC)
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Bunge Finance Europe B.V. (BFE)
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Bunge N.A. Finance L.P. (BNAF)
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Financial statement adjustments for adding back off-balance
sheet receivables
securitization.
--Fitch grants 50% equity credit to Bunge's 4.875% cumulative
convertible
preferred shares after considering the junior ranking, the
permanence
(non-redeemable by the company), the option to defer the
dividend and cumulative
coupon deferral.
--Reported RMI is reduced by a discretionary 10% in Fitch's
adjusted RMI
leverage metrics.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 20, 2015.
