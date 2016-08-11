(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spirit
Realty Capital,
Inc.'s (NYSE: SRC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. Fitch
has also
assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Spirit Realty, L.P.'s announced
senior unsecured
notes due 2026. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings follows at
the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SRC's ratings reflect the issuer's solid credit metrics, strong
management team,
differentiated investment strategy and diversified portfolio.
These strengths
are balanced by less established unsecured debt capital access
relative to peers
and the implications of the Master Trust debt facility. The
principal
considerations are that a significant percentage of SRC's NOI is
collateralized
by the Trust facility, providing incentive for SRC to support it
more so than
traditional single asset mortgages. Moreover, should SRC look to
unwind the
structure as the notes issued through it are either prepaid or
mature, there are
structural elements that will result in the structure becoming
over-collateralized and by extension weakening unencumbered
asset coverage until
the final dollar of Trust debt is repaid.
DIFFERENTIATED STRATEGY; DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO
SRC is a triple-net lease REIT focusing on middle-market unrated
tenants through
sale-leaseback transactions with an emphasis on non-cyclical
industries. The
portfolio is well-diversified geographically across many
industry
classifications, and lease maturities are long dated. The
portfolio is well
diversified across 443 different tenants and key tenant risk is
moderate with
the largest tenant (Shopko Stores) accounting for 8.2% of
revenues at June 30,
2016.
The company's portfolio generates predictable cash flows as
evidenced by annual
rent bumps of 1.25% to 2.0% over a 15-to-20-year lease term at
the onset and
consistent occupancy. From 2003 to 2016, occupancy did not fall
below 96.0% and
stood at 98.3% as of June 30, 2016. SRC's weighted average
remaining lease term
is long at 10.7 years, signalling durability in cash flows,
absent tenant
bankruptcies. As SRC's tenants are typically non-rated thereby
limiting Fitch's
ability to assess tenant credit quality, weighted average
four-wall coverage
ratios provide some indication of default probability and are
good at 2.9x at
June 30, 2016.
INVESTMENT GRADE METRICS
Since 2013 SRC has focused on deleveraging and improving fixed
charge coverage
as part of management's commitment towards achieving an
investment grade rating.
Fitch projects SRC will operate with leverage near 6x through
2018 (leverage was
6.0x for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2016).
SRC's tenant
diversification, contractual rental increases and long-dated
lease maturities
improve the durability and predictability of operating cash
flows and provide a
cushion for the issuer to maintain its metrics in the event of
tenant credit
issues.
Similarly, Fitch projects SRC will operate with fixed-charge
coverage (FCC) in
the mid to low-3x range through 2018 as compared to 2.7x for the
TTM ended June
30, 2016. Contractual rental increases could be offset by higher
interest
expense on future debt issuances should interest rates increase.
Fitch
calculates leverage as total debt less readily available cash to
recurring
operating EBITDA. Fitch calculates FCC as recurring operating
EBITDA less
straight-line rent and recurring maintenance capital
expenditures to total
interest incurred.
MASTER TRUST LIMITS FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; COMPLEXITY AT
UNWINDING
Historically the majority of SRC's debt financing was secured,
with a
significant portion comprised of the Master Trust funding
program, a conduit
through which SRC issued ABS debt. Upon the contribution of new
properties and
the issuance of a new series of debt under this program, the
entire collateral
pool (including the newly added real estate) was pledged to
secure all of the
notes (i.e. the existing and new series) on a pro rata basis.
The effects of Master Trusts are three-fold. First, the large
portion of NOI
that the Master Trust comprises and the cross-collateralization
features provide
more incentive for SRC to support Master Trust debt than other
REITs have with
single asset mortgages. Second, the existence of cash-trap
provisions could
result in a scenario whereby there are reported earnings at the
REIT from the
trust without cash flows, potentially causing required dividends
to exceed
corresponding operating cash flows. As a key feature of the
Master Trust is the
ability to sell or swap assets into the trust, there is the
potential for
adverse selection between the unencumbered and encumbered asset
pools.
Thirdly, should the issuer look to continue to unencumber and
repay Master Trust
notes as they mature, there are structural elements that would
result in over
collateralization in the facility and weakening contingent
liquidity for
unsecured bondholders. SRC can release collateral from the trust
for a 125%
premium as notes mature (e.g. for every $1 of secured debt
repaid, $0.80 of
collateral is released to the unencumbered pool). These premiums
will result in
collateral being left in the trust until the final notes are
repaid. Until that
happens, SRC's contingent liquidity, as measured by unencumbered
assets to
unsecured debt, could weaken as the numerator grows at a slower
pace than the
denominator, assuming the notes are repaid with incremental
unsecured
borrowings. A simple stress analysis that isolates only the
effects of the
overcollateralization potential in the facility indicates
coverage could weaken
to 1.7x in 2024 from 2.7x at June 30, 2016.
DEMONSTRATING ACCESS TO BOND MARKET IMPORTANT STEP
Fitch views SRC's liquidity to be appropriate for the rating.
However, the
larger rating consideration is the issuer successfully
demonstrating continued
access to the public or private placement bond markets. SRC's
inaugural
unsecured bond issue is a positive milestone in the company's
transition to a
predominantly unsecured borrowing strategy. There could be
negative momentum on
the ratings and/or Outlook should SRC be unable or unwilling to
access these
markets on a sustained basis and reduce its reliance on shorter
tenor and bank
unsecured debt going forward.
Fitch estimates SRC's sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash,
availability of
the revolving credit facility and retained cash flow from
operations after
dividends) cover uses (debt maturities, committed acquisitions,
and commitments
to fund improvements to real estate) by 2.1x for the period June
30, 2016 - Dec.
31, 2017, and 10.7x for the period assuming 80% of debt is
refinanced, pro forma
for the bond offering. Fitch views the latter scenario as
unlikely given the
issuer's plans to continue to unencumber the portfolio.
SRC maintains a sizable pool of unencumbered assets providing
contingent
liquidity to unsecured creditors. Fitch estimates the value to
be $3.1 billion
assuming a 10% stressed capitalization rate which would provide
a 2.7x UA/UD
coverage.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SRC will
operate within its
targeted metrics through the rating horizon and the issuer will
have sufficient
capacity to address any potential tenant credit issues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for SRC include:
--Leverage sustaining between 6x-7x through sufficient equity
issuances and
strong free cash flow generation;
--SSNOI growth of 1.8% throughout the forecast horizon;
--SRC will make portfolio acquisitions through the use of
proceeds from
divestments, equity issuances and unsecured debt issuances;
--SRC issues unsecured debt to repay upcoming debt maturities
and unencumber the
Master Trust;
--SRC will continue to grow its pool of unencumbered assets and
will not
demonstrate any adverse selection or utilize the pool as a
warehouse facility /
back-up liquidity for Master Trusts funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors could result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x
(leverage was 6.0x as of
June 30, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3.0x (FCC was 2.7x
for the TTM
ended June 30, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of UA/UD exceeding 2.5x at a 10% stressed
cap rate (UA/UD
was 2.7x as of June 30,2016).
The following factors could result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Should SRC be unable or unwilling to refinance and rebalance
its
capitalization via public or private placement debt issuances,
Fitch could
downgrade the IDR to 'BB+' as SRC would have relatively weaker
access to capital
and a higher-risk capitalization;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of a liquidity shortfall;
--Should contingent liquidity from the unencumbered pool weaken
due to adverse
selection or overcollateralization in the Master Trust facility.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured convertible notes at 'BBB-'
Spirit Realty, L.P.
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Spirit Realty, L.P.
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Daniel Kornblau
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4946
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart material from those contained in the published
financial statements
of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation.
--Fitch had adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $20 million of cash for working capital
purposes, which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010250
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.