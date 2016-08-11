(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MEXICO CITY, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed El
Puerto de
Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Liverpool) Long-Term Local and
Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+' and has revised the Rating
Outlook to Stable
from Positive following the company's announcement to acquire
100% of Suburbia.
Fitch has also affirmed Liverpool's long-term National scale
rating at 'AAA(mex)
'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
The revision to a Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that a
rating upgrade for
Liverpool is unlikely in the next 12 months as the company will
increase its
debt levels enough to fund the acquisition of Suburbia and a
percentage of
Ripley Corp. S.A. (Ripley) equity. Fitch believes these
agreements will not have
an impact on Liverpool's 'BBB+' rating given its solid balance
sheet and current
low leverage. On a pro forma basis, adjusted debt/EBITDAR for
Liverpool would be
2.6x for 2017 and it will trend toward 2.3x-2.0x by the end of
2019, which would
be higher than the past five years' average but still consistent
with the
current rating category. The company plans to fund the MXN19
billion-transaction
with a combination of cash and debt and Fitch does not foresees
any material
acquisition until leverage returns to historical levels.
In Fitch's opinion, the addition of Suburbia to Liverpool's
portfolio should
strengthen its business position in the medium- to low-income
segment, create
opportunities to capture synergies, and open the possibility to
expand its
financial business to Suburbia. On Aug. 10, 2016, Liverpool
announced it reached
an agreement with Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (Walmex) to
acquire 100% of
Suburbia, an apparel store chain in Mexico focused on the
medium-low economic
segment of the country. The agreement includes intellectual
property rights of
the Suburbia brand and its private labels; 119 stores (seven
owned); a
distribution center leased from third parties; and the operating
purchases,
commercial planning, product design, marketing and procurement
divisions of the
stores. The transaction is expected to close during the first
quarter of 2017
and needs approval by the antitrust commission.
In Fitch's view, Liverpool's recent acquisitions - if
materialized - will
strengthen the company's business position by expanding its
target market and
geographic footprint, positioning it as a relevant player within
the Latin
American region in terms of scale and purchasing power. In July
2016, Liverpool
entered into an agreement to make a public bid for at least
25.5% and up to 100%
of the traded shares of Ripley Corp. S.A. (Ripley). The value to
be paid could
range between USD310 million and USD580 million, depending on
the percentage of
the public shareholders' acceptance. Fitch's base case takes
into account that
Liverpool will get a minority stake of Ripley and will account
for this
investment by the equity method.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Liverpool's ratings reflect the company's leading business
position in Mexico,
geographic diversification, and multiple store formats, all of
which support its
consistently positive operating cash flow generation and ample
financial
flexibility.
Strong Market Position
Liverpool is the leader in the middle-, middle-high and
high-income segment of
department stores in Mexico. During the last 12 months (LTM)
ended June 30,
2016, the company's retail revenues reached MXN83.5 billion,
13.6% above those
presented in 2015. As of June 2016, the company operates 113
stores across 57
cities throughout Mexico: 80 under the name of Liverpool, 29
Fabricas de
Francia, and four stores in the format Liverpool Duty Free.
Around 80% of total
units are owned by Liverpool.
The company also has 25 shopping malls operating in 16 cities
and owns a
non-controlling 50% stake in Regal Forest Holding Co., which has
14 different
store brands selling consumer durable products in 20 countries
around Central
and South America and the Caribbean. Regal Forest investment is
recorded under
the equity method of accounting.
Format and Business Diversification Provides Stable Cash Flow:
Liverpool has a diversified revenue base; for the LTM ended June
2016, 87.3% of
total revenues were contributed by its retail segment, 9.7% from
its financial
services division and 3.1% from real estate. During the first
half of 2016,
retail total segment revenues grew 13.6% compared to the same
period the year
before, while same store sales (SSS) grew 9.1%, slightly below
the average of
9.2% average for department store growth cited by the Asociacion
Nacional de
Tiendas de Autoservicio y Departamentales (ANTAD). Fitch
believes that the
company is well positioned to continue its business strategy
given the current
demographic and socioeconomic fundamentals in Mexico, with a
growing middle
class, low inflation rates, higher real wages and higher
remittances due to the
peso depreciation.
Recent Acquisitions Pressure Liverpool's Credit Metrics:
Fitch believes Liverpool's credit metrics, after the acquisition
of Suburbia and
investment in Ripley, will recover their historical levels in
the medium term
given its retail expertise and consistent operating and
financial track record.
As of June 2016, Liverpool's adjusted leverage measured as total
adjusted
debt/EBITDAR was 1.2x. According to Fitch's estimations, debt is
expected to
rise in 2017 to nearly MXN40 billion from the MXN14.5 billion in
June 2016,
resulting in adjusted leverage of 2.6x in 2017 after the
Suburbia and Ripley's
acquisitions.
FX Exposure Partially Mitigated
Fitch estimates that around half of Liverpool's merchandise is
exposed to
exchange rates. Merchandise exposure is mitigated by re-pricing
some articles
after inventory restocking; a proportion of exchange rate
movements are absorbed
by the final customer. The company has USD300 million of senior
notes due in
2024. This USD-denominated debt has hedges in place that cover
interest and
principal, which are currently below the market spot rate.
Adequate Liquidity & Debt Maturity Schedule
The company has good liquidity backed by its cash on hand and
cash flow
generation; also, the current loan portfolio covered total debt
as of June 2016
by about 1.4x. Liverpool's next debt maturity is a local bond
for MXN2.1 billion
due on March 2017. Liverpool has good access to domestic and
international
capital markets if needed, which further strengthens its
financial flexibility.
In addition, the company's large portfolio of owned stores and
shopping malls
provides solvency through an important base of unencumbered
assets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Liverpool
include the
following:
-- Liverpool gets a 47% stake of Ripley in 2016 with a
combination of cash and
debt.
-- Consolidation with Suburbia takes place in 2017; the
transaction is funded
100% with debt.
-- Revenue growth in the mid-single digits during 2018-2019.
-- EBITDA margin between 15%-16%.
--Average capex around 7.2% of revenue in 2016-2019.
--Dividends in line with company policy of 15% of previous
year's net income.
-- Adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio to remain below 3.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that individually, or collectively, could result in a
negative rating
action include: an expansion strategy financed primarily with
debt, a sustained
adjusted leverage ratio (gross adjusted debt/EBITDAR) above
3.0x, consistently
negative FCF below Fitch's expectations, a substantial
deterioration in
non-performing receivables (more than 90 days), and lower
profitability margins.
Factors that individually, or collectively, could result in a
positive rating
action include: a successful integration with Suburbia, strong
operating cash
generation, a strengthening in the company's credit profile
through a
FFO-adjusted leverage (adjusted debt/FFO) below 2.0x and
adjusted debt/EBITDAR
ratio below 1.5x, consistently positive FCF throughout the
business cycle, and
geographic diversification.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Liverpool's ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BBB+', Stable
Outlook;
--Long-Term National rating at 'AAA(mex)', Stable Outlook;
--Short-Term National rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--USD300 million Senior Notes due 2024 at 'BBB+';
--Long-term Certificados Bursatiles issuances (LIVEPOL
08,10,10U,12,12-2) at
'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term Certificados Bursatiles program for up to MXN5
billion at
'F1+(mex)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maria Pia Medrano
Associate Director
+52 55 5955 1600 Ext. 2115
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Blvd. Manuel Avila Camacho 88, Piso 10
Lomas de Chapultepec, Ciudad de Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Johnny DaSilva
Director
+1 212 908 0367
Committee Chairperson
Sergio Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010300
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.