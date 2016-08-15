(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Sony
Corporation (Sony) to Positive from Stable. The Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at
'BB'. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations of higher
margins in Sony's
non-financial businesses and deleveraging following
restructuring and
management's commitment to improve profitability. There is a
high probability of
a rating upgrade should leverage remain low and earnings
stabilise further in
key operating segments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Margin Improvement: Fitch expects Sony to continue generating
modest operating
profit from its non-financial businesses following cost
reductions and
restructuring. We also expect profitability to become less
volatile due to
downsizing, the termination of unprofitable businesses and lower
restructuring
charges. We expect improved profitability for the financial year
ending March
2017 (FYE17), with an operating EBIT margin of 2.1% (FYE16:
1.9%), excluding
Sony Financial Holdings (SFH).
Leverage Remains Controlled: Fitch expects Sony to deleverage
over the next year
or two due to better margins and lower capex. Excluding SFH, the
company plans
to invest JPY245bn in fixed assets in FYE17, compared with
JPY372bn in FYE16. It
also plans to cut its investment in image sensors to JPY60bn
(FYE16: JPY260),
resulting in FFO-adjusted leverage, excluding SFH, falling to 3x
(FYE16: 3.3x).
Successful Game Business: We expect continued solid revenue from
PlayStation 4
(PS4) and enhanced network services to support Sony's overall
profitability,
mitigating its weaker consumer electronics and semiconductor
businesses. Sony
has cumulatively sold more than 40 million PS4s, with this
console being the
fastest-selling in PlayStation's history. We expect higher PS4
software sales to
follow the strong PS4 hardware sales, supporting firmer margins
over the short
term.
Temporarily Image Sensor Business Weakness: Structural weakness
in the handset
industry and slowing adoption of dual-lens cameras in high-end
smartphones will
delay profit growth for Sony's image sensor business in the
short term. We
believe the company's technology leadership and market-strength
in image sensors
will offset end-market decline. We expect profitability for the
semiconductor
division to revive in FYE18, following a FYE17 operating loss
due to supply
disruption cause by the Kumamoto earthquake in 2016.
Limited Consumer Electronics Recovery: Fitch believes stiffer
competition in the
consumer electronics industry and a frail industry outlook
remain as key risks
to Sony's margin recovery. The company is focused on higher-end
markets and cost
cutting, but stronger rivals, such as Samsung Electronics Co.,
Ltd (A+/Stable),
Apple Inc. and emergence of Chinese competitors, pose a greater
challenge to
Sony's goal of increasing profit and market share in its
electronics segments.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- High-single digit revenue contraction in FYE17 due to falling
sales of
image-sensors, negative effects from yen appreciation and
further downsizing of
the consumer electronics business.
- Ex-SFH operating margin to stay at around 2% in FYE17 then
improve gradually.
- Ex-SFH capex on fixed assets to fall to JPY280bn in FYE17,
from JPY372bn in
FYE16.
- Annual cash dividend of JPY25bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
our Outlook on Sony's ratings being revised to Stable include
(for Sony
excluding SFH):
- sustained EBIT margins lower than 2%
- FFO-adjusted leverage sustained above 3.5x.
Positive: Further evidence of management strategy to deliver
sustainable
performance that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating
action include (for Sony excluding SFH):
- sustained EBIT margins higher than 2%
- FFO-adjusted leverage sustained below 3.5x
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch expects Sony's liquidity to remain
adequate. Excluding
SFH, Sony had readily available cash of JPY750bn at FYE16,
compared with debt
due within one year of JPY244bn. The company also had unused
credit facilities
of JPY523bn and continues to have sound access to local banks
and capital
markets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Sony Corporation
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook revised to
Positive from Stable
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'
Local-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB'
Contact:
Shelley Jang
Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
Head of TMT, Asia-Pacific
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010384
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.