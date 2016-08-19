(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian
City of
Novosibirsk's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BB' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR
at 'B'. The
agency has also affirmed the city's National Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(rus)' with
Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed Novosibirsk's senior unsecured debt at
'BB' and
'AA-(rus)' ratings.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base line scenario
that the city will
continue to record a stable positive current balance and
narrowing fiscal
deficit, leading to direct risk stabilising at below 50% of
current revenue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Novosibirsk's moderate direct risk with a
smooth maturity
profile, our expectation of a stable operating margin sufficient
to cover
interest payment in 2016-2018 and the city's diversified
economy. The ratings
also factor in Russia's weak institutional framework and a
downward national
macro-economic trend.
In its base case scenario, Fitch expects a moderate recovery of
the city's
fiscal performance, with an operating margin of 6%-7% in
2016-2018. The
improvement will be backed by the city's cost-efficiency
measures to limit
expenditure growth below inflation (Fitch's projects 7.5%
consumer price
increase for 2016). The city's operating margin dropped to 5% in
2015 from a
sound average 11% during 2011-2014, following sharp tax revenue
declines due to
a 10ppts reallocation of personal income tax (PIT) to the
regional budget. This
was not compensated by an increase in current transfers from the
region or
equivalent expenditure reallocation to the regional budget.
Fitch expects the city's direct risk to be about RUB16.5bn by
end-2016 (2015:
RUB16bn), and to stabilise at close to a moderate 50% of current
revenue over
the medium term. Novosibirsk demonstrates sophisticated debt
management and,
unlike most Russian peers, the city does not rely on short-term
funding. The
city's prime source of borrowing is amortising domestic bond
issues (54% of
direct risk as of 1 June 2016) with up to 10-year maturity
followed by revolving
lines of credit from local banks with maturity up to six years
(21% of total
direct risk). This smooths the city's annual refinancing needs.
Novosibirsk's exposure to contingent risk is low, as the city's
public sector is
compact with few public sector entities. The city has no
outstanding guarantees
and is unlikely to issue new ones under our base case scenario.
With a population of over 1.5 million inhabitants, the city is
the capital of
Novosibirsk Region (BBB-/Negative) and is the largest
metropolitan area of
Siberian Federal District. The city's economy is diversified,
with a
well-developed processing industry and service sector. The sound
economic
performance of local companies supports Novosibirsk's fiscal
capacity, with
taxes accounting for 49% of operating revenue in 2015. However,
Fitch's forecast
of a 0.5% decline of national GDP in 2016, after a 3.7% drop in
2015, will weigh
on the city's economic and budgetary performance.
The City of Novosibirsk's credit profile remains constrained by
the weak
institutional framework for local and regional governments
(LRGs) in Russia.
Russia's institutional framework for LRGs has a shorter record
of stable
development than many international peers. The predictability of
Russian LRGs'
budgetary policy is hampered by the frequent reallocation of
revenue and
expenditure responsibilities among government tiers. The city's
budgetary
performance in 2015 particularly suffered from changes in
allocation of revenue
and expenditure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Restoration of the operating margin sustainably above 10% and
maintaining direct
risk below 60% of current revenue with a debt maturity profile
corresponding to
the debt payback ratio could lead to an upgrade.
Deterioration of the budgetary performance, leading to an
inability to cover
interest expenditure with operating balance, and direct risk
increasing to above
70% of current revenue would lead to a downgrade.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
comparable internationally for analytical purposes, including
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Staff expenses for budget entities employees were segregated
from current
transfers to a respective expenditure item.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
