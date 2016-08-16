(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Property Companies Face
Long-Term Brexit
Pressures, Ratings Steady For Now
here
LONDON, August 16 (Fitch) The UK vote to leave the EU could
translate into
longer-term negative sentiment for the UK property sector, but
is unlikely to
directly lead to near-term rating downgrades, Fitch Ratings
says.
Uncertainty over the form and timing of Brexit will weigh on
confidence for
property purchasing and leasing. The ability of London's economy
to remain
strong in the long term will be a key factor in vacancy rates
and the renewal of
long-term lease agreements.
The recent gating of several property funds could lead to the
sale of some
property holdings and suspend a source of demand, which could
lower values and
increase LTV ratios. Early indications are that sellers will not
lower values
too readily, but the key test will be whether debt providers
will be willing to
refinance loan facilities and on what terms.
UK property values are highly cyclical, with UK residential
properties
historically having long periods of value growth, followed by
shorter
corrections. Big reversions in house prices in the UK have
generally occurred
after major economic events or interventions. The current market
situation,
however, is different from that during the global financial
crisis due to the
strong availability of liquidity.
For more information on how we see these factors affecting
commercial REITS,
industrial property companies and UK house builders, see the
report "UK Property
Companies Face Long-Term Brexit Pressure - Ratings Steady For
Now" available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
