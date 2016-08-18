(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR, August 18 (Fitch) In a report released today Fitch
Ratings says
that soft market conditions in Latin America (Latam) reinsurance
will remain,
reflecting global reinsurance conditions. The Latam reinsurance
market does not
influence international prices given its size in global terms.
Latam economies
have struggled under the decline in commodity prices, which
threatens the
region's insurance/reinsurance demand. In the long run, new
risk-based capital
solvency regulations will also challenge the demand for
regionally domiciled
reinsurers, in light of sovereign constrained ratings.
Despite these conditions, the agency expects Latam reinsurers'
ratings will
remain stable. Our base case scenario is that over the next
12-18 months most
Latam reinsurers will maintain overall adequate profitability
and capitalization
despite softening prices, and that any declines in earnings will
be within the
ranges that current ratings can tolerate. Fitch expects to
affirm ratings for
most Latam reinsurers, though a couple of highly leveraged
companies could
suffer downgrades or be given Negative Outlooks.
On the other hand, growth forecasts for some of the largest
Latam economies have
been reduced given their vulnerability to macroeconomic factors.
Interest rates
hikes due to inflation have been common, resulting in slower
growth forecasts
for the insurance market, which reduces reinsurance demand.
However, a strong
franchise, market position and deeper knowledge of regional
markets have left
the major reinsurers well placed to adapt and profit from the
changing market.
In Fitch's opinion, soft market conditions in Latam reinsurance
will continue to
reflect global pricing conditions, with no convincing signs that
a price floor
has been reached. Given its small size in global terms, the
Latam reinsurance
sector tends to follow trends, and has no influence on
international prices. In
addition, 2015 insured global catastrophe losses decreased for a
fourth
consecutive year and were at their lowest levels since 2009,
thus weakening
reinsurance demand.
Fitch expects that while higher investment yields will favor
profitability, the
effect will be outweighed by adverse market conditions. Major
Latam economies
have raised interest rates as a means to offset high inflation
levels. However,
as these result in higher investment portfolio yields, they also
reduce the
value of fixed-rate securities. This could become a concern if
reinsurers do not
have sufficient liquidity to face a sizable loss event and need
to sell
investments at a loss.
Fitch's central scenario expects that Latam reinsurers' capital
and liquidity
will remain strong, but with profitability deteriorating in 2016
and 2017. This
could be driven by further softening in pricing, low net
financial income,
unexpected shifts in loss ratios, reserve deficiencies, or if
pricing proves
inadequate to respond to a sizable loss event in the region.
According to Fitch, persistent increases in loss ratios from
higher inflation
levels, or a high-magnitude catastrophic loss event with
significant unrealized
investment losses from asset quality deterioration and/or
restrictions on
upstream dividend payments and other capital movements, could
leave balance
sheets more exposed to adverse events. It would also be a
concern if reinsurers
lack sufficient liquidity to pay claims and need to sell
investments at a loss
and/or raise new capital at a higher cost.
The report, "Latin American Reinsurance: Managing Through the
Global Headwinds"
is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the
link.
