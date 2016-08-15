(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Royal
Bank of Scotland
Group plc's (RBSG, BBB+/Stable/F2/bbb+) USD2.65bn perpetual
subordinated
contingent convertible capital notes (CCCN) a final rating of
'BB-'.
The notes are perpetual, but can be redeemed at the option of
the issuer after
five years from the issue date and every fifth anniversary
thereafter, subject
to regulatory approval, and pay an annual coupon of 8.625%.
The final rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch
assigned to the notes
on 8 August 2016 (see 'Fitch Rates RBSG's AT1 Notes 'BB-(EXP)''
at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The CCCN qualify as additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments with
fully discretionary
interest payments and are subject to conversion into RBSG's
ordinary shares on
breach of a consolidated 7% CRD IV common equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio, which is
calculated on a fully loaded basis.
The rating of the securities is five notches below RBSG's 'bbb+'
Viability
Rating (VR), in line with Fitch's criteria, for assigning
ratings to hybrid
instruments. The securities are notched twice for loss severity
to reflect the
conversion into common shares on a breach of the 7% fully loaded
CET1 ratio
trigger, and three times for incremental non-performance risk
relative to the
VR.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary coupons, which Fitch views as the most easily
activated form of
loss absorption. Under the terms of the securities, the issuer
will be subject
to restrictions on interest payments if it has insufficient
distributable items
(RBSG's distributable reserves stood at GBP14.6bn at 30 June
2016), is insolvent
or fails to meet the combined buffer capital requirements that
are being
gradually introduced from 2016. Potential other factors are a
breach of the
minimum regulatory leverage ratio.
RBSG's fully loaded Basel III CET1 ratio at 30 June 2016 was
14.5%, providing it
with a buffer in excess of GBP18bn for the 7% CET1 ratio
trigger, although
non-performance in the form of non-payment of interest would
likely be triggered
before reaching the 7% trigger, most likely by breaching the
bank's regulatory
requirements. RBSG's indicative minimum CET1 requirement
applicable from 1
January 2019 is 10.8%, made up of 4.5% CET1 requirement under
Pillar 1, 2.8%
under Pillar 2A, a capital conservation buffer of 2.5% and a 1%
G-SIB buffer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The CCCN's rating is primarily sensitive to changes in RBSG's
VR. The rating is
also sensitive to a change in the notching of the securities,
which could arise
if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the VR. This may reflect a
change in Fitch's
assessment of capital management at RBSG, reducing the holding
company's
flexibility to service the securities or an unexpected shift in
regulatory
buffer requirements, for example.
For more details on RBSG's ratings and credit profile, see the
rating action
commentary, Fitch Affirms Royal Bank of Scotland Group at BBB+;
Outlook Stable,
dated 6 May 2016.
