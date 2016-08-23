(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Aegon N.V's
(Aegon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A',
and Aegon's
primary North American life insurance subsidiaries' (referred
here as Aegon
Americas) and Edinburgh-based Scottish Equitable Plc's Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The rating Outlooks
are Stable.
The downgrade reflects Aegon's continued weak profitability,
which is under
pressure from pricing competition and low interest rates in its
main markets.
Underlying earnings declined 4% in 1H16 to EUR897m
(1H15:EUR937m), driven by a
15% decline in Aegon Americas. Aegon's return on equity (ROE)
based on net
underlying earnings was around 6% at end-15, and net income
return on equity was
2% at end-15, still only commensurate with the 'BBB' rating
category, affected
by a significant one-off charge and negative fair value changes.
The downgrade also considers our weak outlook for run rate
pre-tax operating
earnings growth in 2016 and 2017. Aegon is shifting its business
mix from high
margin (but capital intensive) spread-based business to lower
margin, capital
light fee based business. While we view this strategy positively
from a rating
standpoint, it results in a compression of margins for the
group. Earnings
growth will be further subdued if the current low interest rate
environment
persists.
A full list of ratings is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views favourably Aegon's progress in executing a capital
light, digitally
focused strategy, in the Netherlands and UK. In particular,
Fitch believes that
Aegon's recent corporate activity in the UK, which includes the
disposal of most
of its UK annuity book and acquisition of investment businesses
significantly
accelerates the achievement of these objectives. However, we
expect it to take
some time for resulting business volumes to translate to
significant bottom line
profit growth, mainly because of margin compression.
Aegon's rating continues to reflect its diversification by
product range,
distribution channel and geography. Moreover, it has a strong
franchise and
scale in its main markets - the US, the Netherlands and the UK -
with top 10
positions in most of its chosen market segments.
The group's capital position is supportive of its ratings, with
Fitch assessing
overall capital & leverage at the 'AA-' level. Aegon's score in
Fitch's Prism
Factor-Based Model was "very strong" at end-2015 and is
supportive of the
rating. The group's Solvency 2 margin was resilient at 158% at
end-June 2016
(end-2015: 160%), although it is sensitive to changes to
interest rates and
credit spreads, in particular in The Netherlands and US.
Aegon's Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio (FLR) was
around 26% as at
end-2015 (2014: 29%), a level that Fitch considers commensurate
with the 'A'
rating category. We expect debt leverage to remain within the
26%-30% range in
2016, despite the book loss resulting from the disposal of
Aegon's annuity
business in the UK.
Aegon's total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio (end-15:
1.2x) remains high
compared with those of its similarly rated peers, indicating
greater reliance on
financing activities. The main drivers of Aegon's high TFC ratio
are US
Regulation XXX and AXXX funding, securitisations to finance its
mortgage
portfolios in the Netherlands, securities lending, repurchase
agreements and
hybrids.
Aegon's fixed-charge cover (FCC) based on underlying earnings
before tax
improved to 7x in 2015 (2014: 6x), which is commensurate with
Fitch's 7x median
guideline for the 'A' rating category. Fitch expects the ratio
to remain above
5x in 2016, but to gradually improve thereafter as Aegon raises
its operating
efficiency, and total interest expenses remain broadly stable.
We consider liquidity risk to be low, evidenced by the group's
liquid
assets/policyholder liabilities ratio remaining near 100% (98%
at end 2015).
Moreover, Aegon maintains significant cash at the holding
company level
(end-June 2016: EUR1.1bn), which provides ready financial
flexibility and
liquidity.
Fitch views Aegon Americas and Scottish Equitable Plc as the
main operating
subsidiaries in Aegon, and "Core" to the Aegon group and, as
such, they have an
IFS rating of 'A+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings will be upgraded if Aegon's net underlying ROE
improves to above 8%
for a sustained period, with FCC-based on underlying earnings
before tax
remaining above 6x. Aegon's ratings could also be upgraded if
there is a
sustained improvement in the FLR to below 25% with the Prism
Factor-Based Model
capital remaining at least "very strong".
The ratings will be downgraded if, over a sustained period, FLR
rises above 30%;
or the Prism Factor-Based Model score falls to below the "very
strong" category.
The ratings could also be downgraded if net underlying ROE falls
to below 4%, or
if the group incurs significant one-off charges.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Aegon N.V.:
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Short-term IDR and commercial paper programme downgraded to 'F2'
from 'F1'
Perpetual cumulative subordinated bonds downgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'
Dated subordinated bonds downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Scottish Equitable Plc
Long-term IFS rating downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
The following Aegon North American life insurance subsidiary
companies'
Long-term IFS ratings have been downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'
and Outlooks
Stable:
Transamerica Advisors Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life International (Bermuda) Ltd.
Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company
The following Aegon subsidiary companies' Short-term IFS ratings
have been
downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+':
Transamerica Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company
Aegon Funding Company LLC:
Senior debt downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Subordinated debt programme downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Willem Loots (all entities except US subsidiaries)
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Jamie Tucker (US subsidiaries)
Associate Director
+1 212 612 7856
Fitch, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analysts
Harish Gohil (all entities except US subsidiaries)
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Julie Burke (US subsidiaries)
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3158
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
