(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed and
withdrawn the ratings of Indian Bank. Fitch has chosen to
withdraw the ratings
of Indian Bank for commercial reasons. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
There has been no material change in Indian Bank's credit
profile since the
previous rating actions on 5 July 2016. For more information on
the rating
drivers, please see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1008425
">Fitch
Affirms 9 Indian Banks' IDRs; Downgrades VRs of Canara, IDBI
and <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/885995">Indian Bank -
Ratings
Navigator.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are not applicable as the ratings have been
withdrawn.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
-- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable;
-- Short-Term IDR at 'B'
-- Viability Rating at 'bb+'
-- Support Rating at '3'
-- Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Jobin Jacob
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1773
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010417
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.