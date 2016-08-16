(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of Indian Bank. Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of Indian Bank for commercial reasons. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS There has been no material change in Indian Bank's credit profile since the previous rating actions on 5 July 2016. For more information on the rating drivers, please see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1008425 ">Fitch Affirms 9 Indian Banks' IDRs; Downgrades VRs of Canara, IDBI and <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/885995">Indian Bank - Ratings Navigator. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating sensitivities are not applicable as the ratings have been withdrawn. Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings: -- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; -- Short-Term IDR at 'B' -- Viability Rating at 'bb+' -- Support Rating at '3' -- Support Rating Floor at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4 Singapore Secondary Analyst Jobin Jacob Associate Director +91 22 4000 1773 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010417 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.