(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 17 (Fitch) Kenya's leading banks are better
placed than their
smaller competitors to manage the fall in profitability and rise
in loan
impairments likely to arise from proposed new rate caps, Fitch
Ratings says.
The Banking (Amendment) Bill proposes to regulate both loan and
deposit rates.
The proposals, passed by Kenya's parliament 27 July, include a
loan rate cap of
4% above the central bank's benchmark rate (CBR), currently
10.5%, and a floor
on deposit rates of 70% of the CBR. The bill is still subject to
presidential
sign off.
The immediate impact will be a sharp reduction in net interest
margins for all
banks. But large players, with stronger franchises and more
diverse business
models, should be able to attract new business and, with greater
volumes, offset
some of the squeeze on profitability.
We think loan rate caps will also make it difficult for banks to
price risk
correctly, leading to further weakening of asset quality. Banks
might also
become more reluctant to lend, adding further pressure on
economic growth. .
South Africa recently introduced a rate cap on unsecured
consumer lending, which
has led to a retrenchment from this segment by some banks.
If rates are capped, Kenyan banks are more likely to become risk
averse and
place excess liquidity into government bonds. Profitability
could be squeezed as
a result, although banks could try to offset this by increasing
fees and cutting
costs. If some types of lending prove to be unprofitable,
business models might
have to be overhauled, particularly at the smaller banks.
Interest rates in Kenya have been stubbornly high and a key
contributor to the
build-up of non-performing loans (NPL) in recent quarters. NPLs
reached 8.4% of
gross loans at end-June 2016, up from 5.7% at June 2015,
according to the
central bank. Other factors also contribute to recent asset
quality
deterioration, such as weaker credit growth, which means NPLs
are measured
against a shrinking volume of outstanding loans. Sector-specific
issues also
play a part, such as pressure in the agriculture, real estate
and tourism
sectors. Kenya's 'B+' sovereign rating is on Negative Outlook.
Kenyan banks have priced loans off the Kenyan Banks' Reference
Rate (KBRR) since
2014, which currently stands at 8.9% with the average lending
rate standing at
18.2%. If the rate cap is introduced and assuming no change in
the CBR, this
would mean that no loan could be priced above 14.5%, almost
400bp below the
current average lending rate.
Rate caps could also force loan prices to converge, forcing
lenders to compete
more aggressively on products and service. This is more likely
to benefit larger
banks.
Contact:
Mahin Dissanayake
Director Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Andrew Parkinson
Director Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1420
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
