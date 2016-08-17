(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Petercam
Equities World
Sustainable's (PEWS) 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating and removed
the fund from
'Under Review.' The fund is managed by Degroof Petercam Asset
Management.
Fitch had placed the fund's rating 'Under Review' following the
departure of the
fund's lead portfolio manager (PM) in December 2015. Today's
affirmation follows
Fitch's assessment of the good quality of the investment team of
two new PMs,
and PEWS's continued adherence to the fund's investment style,
which is
reflected in a healthy long-term track record.
The 'Strong' rating reflects PEWS's active, long-term investment
approach, which
is primarily based on bottom-up fundamentals selection. The
investment approach
also incorporates top-down thematic views and the SRI-ESG
(socially responsible
investment - environment social and governance) criteria for the
relevant fund.
Overall, the fund benefits from strong, staffing and IT
resources, which remain
broadly unaffected by the merger between the two asset
management companies of
Banque Degroof and Petercam SA in January 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FUND PROFILE
PEWS is a UCITS IV-compliant Belgium SICAV with EUR280.1m of
assets as of
end-June 2016, investing in 50 equally weighted large-cap global
companies. The
fund has an emerging markets (EM), quality growth bias. The fund
has exposure to
the financial sector, which was excluded until July 2016.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
PEWS invests in companies that it views as potential market
leaders and comply
with Degroof Petercam's sustainability criteria. Geographical
allocation is
based on the Oxford Economics' 2025 GDP forecasts and focuses on
companies'
sales location rather than on their domicile.
RESOURCES
The fund is managed by two seasoned PMs, who are part of Degroof
Petercam's
international equity team of three. They are A. Roose, who was
PM and a member
of Petercam's international equity team, and D.Dury, previously
PM at Degroof.
The PMs benefit from the wider resources of Degroof Petercam,
which include a
European equity team of eight; a (Europe-focused) equity
research team of 11
analysts; and a dedicated ESG/SRI strategist. An independent
investment risk
team of six oversees and challenges PMs' decisions, making full
use of
third-party risk analytics.
TRACK RECORD
The fund, which has been managed with the current strategy since
2008, has been
an average performer in its global equity category. EM focus and
the exclusion
of the financial sector as well as a large cap quality growth
bias, mostly
explain the performance deviation from peers and the indicative
benchmark (MSCI
World), including the outperformance observed in 2016 to date.
FUND MANAGER
Degroof Petercam Asset Management is a newly formed entity
originating from the
merger of Degroof Fund Management Company and Petercam
Institutional Asset
Management. At end-June the combined entity had EUR34.3bn assets
under
management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch
to downgrade the
ratings. For example, notable structural deterioration in the
fund's performance
or further departures of key investment professionals may cause
the rating to be
placed "Under Review" or downgraded. Fitch sees little potential
for an upgrade,
given the fund's niche.
