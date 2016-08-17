(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB/RR4
(EXP)' rating
to Liberty Interactive LLC's (Liberty) proposed exchangeable
senior unsecured
debentures. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used
primarily for
debt repayment and general corporate purposes. As of June 30,
2016, Liberty had
approximately $8.3 billion of debt outstanding. A full list of
ratings follows
at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consolidated Profile Drives Ratings: Liberty's and QVC Inc.'s
(QVC) ratings
reflect the consolidated legal entity/obligor credit profile,
rather than the
tracking stock structure of Interactive (QVCA/B)/Ventures
(LVNTA/B). Based on
Fitch's interpretation of Liberty's indentures, Liberty could
not spin out QVC
without bondholder consent. Fitch believes because QVC generates
84% and 96% of
Liberty's revenues and EBITDA, respectively, a spinoff would
trigger the
"substantially all" asset disposition restriction in the Liberty
indentures.
Ratings Reflect Spinoff: Fitch's ratings materially rely on QVC,
with Liberty's
other investments viewed as incremental support. The ratings
incorporate
LVNTA/B's July 2016 spinoff of CommerceHub, Inc. and its
expected spinoff of
Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc.
Recent Investment: Liberty used cash on hand to invest $2.4
billion in Liberty
Broadband Corporation (Broadband) for a 24% ownership position
in Broadband in
May 2016, leaving Liberty with $492 million of cash at June 30,
2016. Broadband
used the proceeds to fund its $5 billion stock purchase for 25%
ownership in an
entity (New Charter) created by Charter Communications Inc.'s
merger with Time
Warner Cable Inc. and acquisition of Bright House Networks.
Liberty also
exchanged its TWC ownership for a 2% ownership position in New
Charter.
Zulily Acquisition: Liberty acquired zulily Inc. in October 2015
for $2.3
billion using cash on hand at zulily (approximately $300
million), the issuance
of approximately 38.5 million shares of QVCA stock ($1.2
billion) and borrowings
under QVC's revolving credit facility ($800 million).
QVC Debt Ratings: Fitch rates both QVC's senior secured bank
credit facility and
the senior secured notes 'BBB-', two notches higher than QVC's
Issuer Default
Rating. The secured issue rating reflects what Fitch believes
QVC's stand-alone
ratings would be.
Diversification and Adaptability: Fitch recognizes QVC's ability
to manage
product mix and adapt to its customers' shopping preferences.
QVC grew revenues
over the last three years while maintaining Fitch-calculated
EBITDA margins in
the 20%-22% range. Fitch believes QVC will continue to grow
revenues at least at
GDP levels. While QVC EBITDA margin fluctuation is driven in
part by product
mix, Fitch believes these margins will remain in their
historical 20%-22% range
over the next few years.
Cash Deployment: Fitch expects Liberty's FCF to be dedicated to
share
repurchases and debt reduction, and QVC to manage to its stated
2.5x leverage
target within 18 months, primarily though EBITDA growth. Fitch
recognizes the
risk remains that Liberty may acquire the 62% of HSN Inc. it
does not own, but
believes the zulily acquisition reduced this probability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Liberty
Interactive LLC
include:
-- Annual revenue growth in low single digits;
-- EBITDA margins remain in the 19%-20% range;
-- Annual FCF generation of approximately $0.9 billion-$1
billion;
-- Share buybacks funded by FCF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Actions: Fitch believes if Liberty were to
manage to more
conservative leverage targets, ratings could be upgraded. Fitch
expects
Liberty's gross unadjusted leverage to be managed to 4.0x and
QVC's unadjusted
gross leverage to be managed to 2.5x.
Negative Rating Actions: Negative action could occur if QVC does
not return
leverage to below 2.5x within 18 months; if financial policy
changes, including
more aggressive leverage targets and asset mix changes, weaken
bondholder
protection; or if there are unexpected revenue declines in
excess of 10% that
materially drive declines in EBITDA and FCF, and result in QVC's
leverage
exceeding 2.5x in the absence of a credible plan to reduce
leverage.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes liquidity at QVC will be sufficient to support
operations and its
expansion into other markets. Acquisitions and share buybacks
are expected to be
a primary use of FCF.
Fitch also believes that there is sufficient liquidity and cash
generation (from
investment dividends and tax sharing between the tracking
stocks) to support
debt service and disciplined investment at Liberty LLC. Fitch
recognizes that in
the event of a liquidity strain at Liberty LLC, QVC could
provide funding to
support debt service (via intercompany loans), or the tracking
stock structure
could be collapsed.
Fitch notes that cash can travel throughout all Liberty entities
relatively
easily. Although the tracking stock structure adds a layer of
complexity,
Liberty has in the past reattributed assets and liabilities.
Fitch believes that
resources at QVC would be used to support Liberty, and vice
versa, if ever
needed.
Fitch believes Liberty LLC continues to carry meaningful
liquidity with $492
million in readily available cash, $975 million of availability
on QVC's $2.65
billion revolver due June 2021 ($140 million matures on March
2020), and $3
billion in other public holdings as of June 30, 2016 (pro forma
for the spinoffs
of Expedia and CommerceHub). Fitch calculates FCF of $874
million for the last
12 months ended June 30, 2016 (excluding discontinued
operations). Based on
Fitch's conservative projections, Fitch expects Liberty's FCF to
be in the range
of $900 million-$1 billion for fiscal 2016.
Liberty's maturities are well laddered and include a $450
million margin loan
due in 2017 and $400 million of QVC's 3.125% senior secured
notes due in 2019.
Fitch believes Liberty has sufficient liquidity to handle these
maturities and
other potential redemptions. Other than the 2019 and 2020 notes,
the remaining
QVC notes' call provisions are limited to make-whole provisions
ranging from 25
bps-50 bps.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently has the following ratings:
Liberty Interactive LLC
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';
--Senior unsecured at 'BB/RR4'.
QVC
--IDR at 'BB'.
--Senior secured debt at 'BBB-/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rachael Shanker
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 12, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.