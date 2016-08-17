(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 17 (Fitch) Singapore Telecommunications
Limited's (Singtel,
A+/Stable) ratings may come under pressure if it proceeds to
acquire Temasek
Holdings' stake in Thailand's Intouch Holdings, after holding
talks on a deal as
reported, says Fitch Ratings. Temasek currently has a 40.5%
equity interest in
Intouch, which owns 40.45% of Singtel's 23.3%-owned Thai
associate company,
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS, BBB+/Stable).
Such an acquisition, if debt-funded, would further weaken
Singtel's net
leverage, and may threaten its ratings, as ratings headroom is
already low.
Excluding any major debt-funded acquisition, Fitch expects
SingTel's
FFO-adjusted net leverage for the financial year ending March
2017 (FY17) to be
around 2.0x (FY16: 2.1x); near the level above which we may
consider negative
rating action. If Singtel were to acquire Temasek's entire
SGD3bn interest in
Intouch and fund it through additional debt, Singtel's net
leverage could
increase to around 2.2x-2.5x in FY17-FY18.
Aside from Singtel's stated long-term ambitions to increase its
stakes in
regional associates, Fitch does not have information that any
transaction will
happen or how it would be funded if any deal went ahead. Full or
partial equity
funding, or divestment of Singtel's stake in NetLink Trust ahead
of the Infocomm
Development Authority's mandated April 2018 deadline would
provide Singtel with
additional financial headroom.
Thailand currently caps foreign ownership of local
facilities-based
telecommunication operators to less than 50%. However, this
should not restrict
any Intouch deal as Temasek's indirect stake of 16.4% and
Singtel's 23.3% in AIS
would be well within the foreign ownership limit.
We do not think that a potential transaction would have any
impact on AIS's
ratings unless it were to lead to stronger operational and
strategic linkages
between AIS and Singtel.
Contact:
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+612 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.