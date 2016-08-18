(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
affirmed
Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Limited's (MBTh) medium-term debenture
programme of up
to THB15bn at National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(tha)'. The
Outlook is Stable. At
the same time the agency has affirmed MBTh's existing THB8.52bn
guaranteed
debentures under the previous and this MTN programmes at
'AAA(tha)' with Stable
Outlook. The debentures under the MTN programmes are guaranteed
by MBTh's
parent, Daimler AG (Daimler; A-/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guaranteed by Daimler: The ratings of the MTN programmes are
based solely on the
full, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided by
Daimler. Daimler's
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'
is higher than
Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'BBB+'. As a result,
the National
Rating on the guaranteed medium-term debenture programmes are
capped at
Thailand's National rating of 'AAA(tha)'.
Strong Relationship with Daimler: MBTh is 99.99% owned by
Daimler, with which it
has strong operational and financial links. MBTh imports both
completely
built-up vehicles and completely knocked-down kits from Daimler
for local
assembly and distribution. MBTh is also closely monitored by
Daimler's regional
treasury centre and strictly implements the group's treasury
policy.
Luxury Car Leader: MBTh is one of the leaders in Thailand's
premium-car market,
with a market share that has improved to about 50% in 2015 in
terms of unit
sales. The company also provides hire-purchase and leasing
services through its
wholly owned leasing subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz Leasing
(Thailand) Company
Limited (MBLT).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- The guaranteed MTNs could be downgraded if Daimler's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR falls below Thailand's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR.
Positive: The rating of MBTh's guaranteed MTNs are at the
highest end of the
National Rating scale, therefore there is no potential rating
upside.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2 108 0161
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330, Thailand
Secondary Analyst
Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul
Senior Director
+66 2 108 0158
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
