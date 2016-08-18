(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 18 (Fitch) Results of the Bulgarian banks'
asset-quality review
(AQR) published last week brought no surprises, with almost all
banks
comfortably meeting local minimum regulatory capital adequacy
requirements, says
Fitch Ratings.
The foreign-owned banks performed particularly well, as we
predicted in July,
when we said that capital buffers at these banks were sufficient
to absorb even
substantial additional loan-loss provisioning resulting from the
AQR.
The AQR only uncovered sizeable adjustments for two banks both
of which are
domestically owned: First Investment Bank (FIB) and Investbank,
which we do not
rate. FIB's capital weaknesses are already reflected in its 'B-'
rating.
FIB's post-AQR common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio more
than halved to 5%
from 11.3% at end-2015. According to FIB, this would have
reached 8% had net
income for the six month period to end-June 2016 been included.
But in any
event, the impact on capital ratios including AQR adjustments
was sizeable
because additional loan-loss reserves were required. This
adjustment is broadly
in line with our view - FIB's weak asset quality has a high
influence on its
rating.
The bank has a high stock of unreserved impaired loans and
concentration risk is
significant. The regulator recommended that FIB should
strengthen capital by
BGN206m (EUR105m), about a fifth of its equity at end-June 2016,
by end-June
2017.
However, the bank says that the ultimate capital strengthening
is likely to be
smaller because there are differences between AQR calculations
and IFRS
accounting principles, and that it plans to cover capital
shortfalls largely
through internal capital generation and potentially through the
issue of new
shares. In our opinion, this is achievable, considering that
BGN90m of net
income was generated in 1H16.
The published AQR results do not disclose details of how capital
adjustments are
calculated, which limits transparency. Neither do they disclose
how adjustments
to loan quality were reached, which limits comparability between
banks.
The good performance of the foreign-owned banks under the AQR
reflects, in our
view, their superior risk controls and underwriting standards
driven by tight
parental control. All other Fitch-rated Bulgarian banks
performed well and
needed only minor adjustments to loan and other asset
portfolios.
This suggests that the bulk of loans and asset exposures
requiring
reclassification, revaluation and additional reserves were
addressed before the
review. Total sector adjustments were modest, reaching BGN665m
(EUR340m),
equivalent to 1.3% of risk-weighted assets or 0.8% of total
assets at end-2015.
Adjustments at FIB represented about 60% of total sector
adjustments.
Post-AQR sector CET1 ratio fell to 18.9% from 20% at end-2015.
Results of a
banking sector stress test, conducted at the same time, showed
the CET1 capital
ratio falling to 14.4%. This is still well above the local
minimum CET1 ratio of
10%.
The relatively high capital adequacy ratios reported by the
Bulgarian banks
should be viewed against a stockpile of unreserved impaired
loans equivalent to
half the sector's CET1 capital at end-March 2016. This reflects
high volumes of
legacy bad debts and slow progress made with NPL resolution
compared with other
central and eastern European countries.
Contact:
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director, Financial Institutions
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16
00 103 Warsaw
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director, Financial Institutions
+48 22 338 6970
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338
62 81, Email:
malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.