LONDON, August 18 (Fitch) There will be no rating impact on UK
covered bonds
from the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to cut its base rate
this month as our
affordability and cash flow analysis use stressed
interest-rates, Fitch Ratings
says.
The cut in the base rate to 0.25% from 0.50% on August 4 will
improve
affordability for some mortgage borrowers in the short to medium
term, but the
impact on Fitch's affordability analysis will be minimal as this
is calculated
using an assumed stressed interest rate. Cash-flow analysis will
not be affected
as Fitch models both high and low stressed interest rates and
takes into account
the interest-rate swaps in place for most programmes.
The lower base rate has a direct impact for borrowers on a
tracker rate or on a
standard variable rate (SVR) where lenders have decided to pass
on the cut. All
12 UK covered bond issuers have said they will cut their SVRs by
25bp from
September or October 2016. Following the reduction, the UK SVRs
on residential
mortgages will range between 3.7% and 5.4%, compared with 3.9%
to 5.7%
currently.
For the 13 UK covered bond programmes rated by Fitch, the
current portions of
SVR and tracker-rate loans in the cover pools average about 30%
and 25%,
respectively. These borrowers will benefit from lower repayments
on their
mortgages. However, Fitch's affordability calculation for UK
cover pools applies
a stress of 4% Libor plus the margin of the mortgages'
stabilised interest rate
over Libor. As such, the borrower's stressed credit risk
calculation will be
broadly unchanged.
In our cash-flow analysis, the lower rate paid by some borrowers
will not result
in lower excess spread for UK covered bonds programmes, as
interest payments on
cover assets and covered bonds are usually swapped into a
floating rate (Libor)
plus a fixed margin. For unhedged tracker-rate loans, Fitch
assumes a haircut on
the tracker-rate loan spread to reflect a risk of potential
variation in the
spread between the base rate and Libor.
In its analysis, Fitch also accounts for a reduction in the
spread between SVR
and Libor from current levels. Fitch assumes that SVR will over
the long term be
2%-3% above Libor, as the margin between the two may narrow if
rates rise.
Some legacy SVR loans are capped at 200bp over the base rate,
notably for
Nationwide Building Society and Lloyds Bank plc's covered bond
programmes (about
37% and 60% of cover pool balance, respectively). When this cap
is reached and
the base rate is low, both SVR and tracker-rate features of the
loans have been
considered under Fitch's cash-flow analysis.
Fitch's view remains that UK covered bond ratings are resilient
to the new
environment created by the decision of the UK to leave the EU.
(See "UK Covered
Bond Ratings Resilient to Brexit Vote" dated 1 July 2016.)
However, ratios of
property prices to incomes in the UK are well above their
long-term trend,
especially in London. Fitch's credit-loss analysis on mortgage
loans assumes
prices will revert to a sustainable level in the longer term.
Lower mortgage
payments from the lower base rate, while likely to help mortgage
performance in
the short term, do not alter our long-term credit view.
