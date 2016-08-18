(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Citizens Financial
Group, Inc. (CFG)
and its subsidiaries at 'BBB+' and 'F2', respectively. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. CFG's Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at
'bbb+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRs, IDRs and Senior Unsecured Debt
The affirmation of CFG's IDR and VR is primarily supported by a
solid capital
profile. At June 30, 2016, CFG's estimated CET1 was 11.5%,
around 70bps better
than the large regional peer average. The company has a CET1
target of 11%,
which is considered appropriate given weaker capital generation
capabilities
relative to peers. Over the long term, Fitch expects that the
large regionals
banks will manage their CET1 to between 8% and 9.5%. Fitch
expects CFG's capital
ratios will also decrease over time, but believes the company
will remain
appropriately capitalized for its risk profile.
CFG's ratings also incorporate the company's clearly articulated
and
well-defined strategy, originally laid out in 2014. The bank
continues to make
progress towards meeting these initiatives. As an example, CFG
now has a greater
diversification between commercial and consumer loans, with a
48%/52% split,
compared to 45%/55% a few years ago.
CFG also reported that the bank is on track with its TOP II
expense initiative
plan which is expected to deliver $95 million to $100 million in
pre-tax
earnings benefit in 2016, and recently announced a new TOP III
efficiency
program focused on expense, revenue, and tax initiatives.
Roughly a third of the
TOP III savings will come from staff reductions in
non-revenue-generating areas.
CFG is targeting a 2017 pre-tax run-rate benefit of $90 million
to $110 million
from TOP III.
Upward ratings momentum for CFG will emerge over time as the
company
successfully executes on its strategic initiatives and improves
its operating
performance. Positively, quarterly ROA in the second quarter
2016 (2Q16)
improved 13bps from a year ago.
Despite this improvement, CFG's earnings profile remains a key
ratings
constraint. CFG's reported ROA in 2Q16 was 69bps, well below the
large regional
peer median of approximately 100bps. CFG's profitability lags
its large regional
peers primarily due to lower loan yields, as well as lower
relative fee income.
CFG's ability to align its fee revenue generation with those of
its large
regional peers remains a key strategic focus. Fitch notes that
CFG has taken
steps to improve this metric, including growing its capital
markets and wealth
management platforms. In mid-May, CFG rolled out broker-dealer
capabilities,
which also aided growth in noninterest income from 1Q16. Fitch
expects fee
revenue as a percentage of total income to remain below the peer
median at least
over the near term. Following the recent movement on the
long-end of the curve,
it also appears likely that rates will remain lower longer,
providing less hope
for an earnings tailwind for asset-sensitive banks, like CFG.
Incorporated in today's rating action, Fitch notes that CFG has
also
significantly grown certain loan categories over the past couple
of years,
including CRE and student lending, amidst a competitive lending
environment.
Some of the CRE loan growth is attributed to restrictions on CRE
lending placed
on the company in the past by its former parent, The Royal Bank
of Scotland
Group plc. The company is also trying to achieve a better
balance in its loan
mix, with less concentration in consumer loans. With 37% growth
in CRE loans
over the past two years as of June 30, 2016, the loan mix is
more evenly
balanced than in the past. However, this level of loan growth
outpaced peers,
and is in the context of relatively low economic growth. To
date, credit quality
in the CRE book remains manageable with less than 1% on
non-accrual status, but
warrants monitoring, given its growth.
Student lending continues as an area of growth management
intends to focus on.
Fitch notes education lending balances are growing from smaller
balances, and
now comprise 5% of total loans. CFG offers both undergraduate
primarily
parent-guaranteed financing and graduate loan refinancing
products. Credit risk
remains benign. Fitch expects that loan losses will deteriorate
from their
unsustainably low levels for CFG, and the industry.
Automobile lending growth on average has also been strong, up
33% over the past
two years, though it has slowed somewhat over the past 12
months. CFG has
recently identified automobile lending as an area where it will
reduce capital
allocation, which Fitch views as prudent given the very
competitive environment
in the asset class. Average auto loan balances increased 1.3% in
2Q16. Through
June 30, 2016, annualized net charge-offs remained modest at
just 41bps in 2Q16.
In terms of CFG's overall asset quality, CFG's nonperforming
assets are slightly
higher than the large regional peer median, primarily attributed
to large
balances of residential mortgage and home equity problem assets.
Despite higher
problem asset balances, loan losses remain low, and in line with
the peer
median.
With regard to energy-related exposure, CFG's is modest at just
1.8% of total
loans. However, Fitch notes its reserves are among the lowest of
the peer group,
while 77% of its energy portfolio is rated below-investment
grade. Partially
offsetting this, CFG's forecasted loan losses under the
Dodd-Frank severely
adverse scenario were the fourth lowest of the peer group, and
Fitch views
limited credit risk in the securities portfolio, with over 90%
of the portfolio
in either Treasury or Agency securities.
CFG's funding profile is roughly in line with peers, though does
include a
higher loan-to-deposit ratio. Fitch notes less reliance on
short-term borrowings
from a year ago, and demonstrated access to capital markets
through several debt
issuances since our last review. CFG maintains a strong presence
in its core
operating footprint, ranking in the top 3 for deposit market
share in Rhode
Island, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.
Given the make-up of the large regional bank balance sheets, all
15 of the banks
have relatively high liquidity subcomponents ratings, with an
implied midpoint
floor of 'a-' for these institutions. In addition to strong
deposit market
shares in their operating footprints, CFG, along with its peers,
has multiple
sources of funding, including issuance in the capital markets,
FHLB advances,
and brokered deposits.
Finally, as also reflected in the company's ratings, some legacy
regulatory
matters have yet to be resolved. Namely, the OCC determined that
CBNA no longer
meets the specific conditions to own a financial subsidiary,
that the bank must
be both well-capitalized and well-managed. CBNA was
well-capitalized at March
31, 2016. CFG is in the process of remediating these findings,
but there has not
yet been a further update.
SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. In Fitch's
view, CFG is not
systemically important and therefore, the probability of support
is unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CFG's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'bbb+' while CFG's
preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR.
Subordinated debt is rated
one notch below the VR for loss severity, reflecting below
average recoveries.
Preferred stock is rated five notches below the VR, twice for
loss severity,
reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be converted
to equity or
written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are
also notched down
three times for non-performance risk, reflecting fully
discretionary coupon
omission.
These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and
assessment of the
instruments' non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and
have thus been
affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of Citizens Bank, N.A. and
Citizens Bank of
Pennsylvania are rated one notch higher than CFG's IDR and
senior unsecured debt
because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. U.S.
depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery
prospects in
the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of CFG are equalized with its two operating
companies, Citizens
Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania, reflecting its
role as a bank
holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a
source of strength
for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs and Senior Unsecured Debt
Fitch views CFG's VR as currently solidly situated, though we
expect more
ratings upside over the medium- to long-term than downside risk.
Positive rating momentum would be predicated on CFG improving
profitability
commensurate with higher-rated large regional peers, while
maintaining
disciplined growth and consistent underwriting standards.
CFG may also be upgraded with greater execution on its strategic
priorities,
along with greater seasoning in its recent loan growth without
incurring
outsized loan losses that exceed peer or industry averages.
Conversely, deterioration in asset quality or aggressively
managing down capital
are factors that could lead to negative ratings pressure.
Current ratings
reflect Fitch's view that there will continue to be some
declines in CFG's
capital profile, but that it will be maintained at generally
above peer levels
to compensate for lower capital generation capabilities.
It is not anticipated that CFG will pursue a large bank M&A
transaction, but any
individual transaction would be evaluated for its impact on the
company's
capital, and risk profile.
SUPPORT
Since CFG's Support and Support Rating Floors are now '5' and
'NF',
respectively, there is limited likelihood that these ratings
will change over
the foreseeable future.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for CFG and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change to CFG's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings for Citizens Bank, N.A.
and Citizens
Bank of Pennsylvania are sensitive to any change to CFG's Long-
and Short-Term
IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Fitch could notch the holding company's ratings from the
operating companies if
holding company liquidity were to deteriorate materially and
raise concerns as
to the parent's ability to meet its obligations.
The rating actions are as follows:
Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB';
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BB-';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB+';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF.'
Citizens Bank, NA
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F2';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF.'
Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A-';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F2';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF.'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Thuy Nguyen
Director
+1-212-908-0383
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
