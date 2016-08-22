(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
assigned a
'BBB+(tha)' National Long-Term Rating to WHA Corporation Public
Company
Limited's (WHA, BBB+(tha)/Negative) new senior unsecured
debentures no. 9/2559.
The bonds, totalling up to THB1.5bn, will have maturities as
long as 2021.
The debentures are rated at the same level as WHA's National
Long-Term Rating,
as they represent the company's direct, unconditional, unsecured
and
unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds of the debentures will
be used to
refinance some existing loans and fund working capital
requirements.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Deleveraging Depends on Asset Disposal: The Negative Outlook on
WHA reflect
uncertainty about the company's deleveraging plan. Most of the
company's funds
for repaying debt will come from asset disposals, which are
subject to market
conditions that affect the valuation and timing of the
disposals. Fitch expects
WHA's consolidated net-debt to fall by THB4.6bn in 2016. The
debt reduction
could be as much as THB11bn if WHA completes the spin-off of its
utility
business.
High, but Decreasing Leverage: Fitch expects WHA's financial
leverage to fall to
a level commensurate with its ratings by 2018, mainly based on
its asset
disposal plan. WHA's FFO-adjusted leverage is likely to remain
at 5.0x-6.0x in
2016-2018, although deleveraging could be accelerated if the
company
successfully spins off the utility business by end-2016.
Integrated Business Model: The acquisition of Hemaraj Land and
Development Plc
(Hemaraj), a leading developer of industrial estates in
Thailand, in 2015
strengthened WHA's market position in the industrial property
business,
supporting its leadership in the development of premium
built-to-suit warehouses
for lease and industrial estates in Thailand. WHA's revenues
have more than
doubled and the proportion of recurring-revenue/total-revenue
should rise to
33%-34% over the medium-term, from 10% before the acquisition.
Business Cycle Exposure: WHA's expansion into industrial-estate
development has
increased its vulnerability to land-sale volatility, cyclicality
of property
demand and higher competition. WHA's original business of
developing premium
built-to-suit warehouses for lease limited its exposure to
property market
cycles, because the warehouses were pre-leased with long-term
contracts.
Competition in this niche market is also low.
Temporary Structural Subordination: WHA's senior unsecured debt
could be
structurally subordinated to the acquisition loans, which were
taken by the
subsidiary that directly holds shares in Hemaraj. However, most
of the loans are
due by mid-2017, making the structural subordination temporary
and likely to be
limited.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 15%-20% increase in rental and service income in 2016, partly
due to the first
full-year consolidation of Hemaraj's performance, followed by
7%-8% growth in
2017
- 40% decrease in revenue from sales of industrial estate land
in 2016, due to
the faster recognition of revenue from land sold in 4Q15;
revenue from
industrial estate land sales to rise 60%-65% in 2017, returning
to normal levels
- sale of about THB10bn of investment properties to REITs in
2016 and about
THB3bn in 2017 (excluding sales by JVs)
- EBITDAR margin to increase to 40%-45% in 2016 due to
substantial sales of
high-margin investment properties by Hemaraj, then to decrease
to 35%-40% in
2017-2018
- total capex, including project development costs and
investment in affiliates,
of about THB5bn per year in 2016-2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively lead to
revision of the Outlook to Stable include:
- consolidated FFO-adjusted leverage below 5.5x on a sustained
basis
- evidence of progress of the asset disposal plan and debt
repayments.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- consolidated FFO-adjusted leverage above 5.5x on a sustained
basis.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 24 June 2016
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.