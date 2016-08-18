(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Singapore
Telecommunications Limited's (Singtel) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as its senior unsecured
rating, at 'A+'.
The agency has also affirmed at 'A' the Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR and
senior unsecured rating of Singtel's wholly owned subsidiary,
Singtel Optus Pty
Limited (Optus). The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable.
The affirmation follows Singtel's announcement that it proposes
to acquire
shares in Intouch Holdings Public Company and Bharti Telecom
Limited from
Temasek Holdings (Temasek) for SGD2.5bn, which will be partly
financed by a
proposed SGD1.6bn placement of Singtel shares to Temasek.
Management expects the
proposed acquisitions and equity funding to be completed by
end-2016, pending
approvals from shareholders and regulators.
If these transactions go ahead, Fitch expects Singtel's
FFO-adjusted net
leverage for the financial year ending March 2017 (FY17) to
increase to 2.2x
(FY16: 2.1x). Our Stable Outlook reflects our view that Singtel
will deleverage
to 1.8x-2.0x in FY18-FY19, near the 2.0x level above which we
may consider
negative rating action.
Therefore, we expect Singtel's rating headroom to be slender,
although the
divestment of its stake in NetLink Trust ahead of the Infocomm
Development
Authority's mandated April 2018 deadline would provide Singtel
with additional
financial headroom. Our projections assume Singtel receives
SGD1.5bn for this
asset in FY18. Further acquisitions that lead to leverage
sustained above 2.0x
may result in negative rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Growing Regional Presence: The proposed deals will raise
Singtel's effective
stakes in Thailand's Advanced Info Service Public Company
Limited (AIS,
BBB+/Stable) to 31.8% (from 23.3%) and India's Bharti Airtel
Limited (Bharti,
BBB-/Stable) to 36.2% (from 32.9%), in line with Singtel's
stated long-term
ambitions to increase its stakes in regional associates. AIS
and Bharti will
remain associate companies of Singtel, so incremental cash
contributions are
unlikely to be significant. About 33% of Singtel's FFO emanates
from Singapore,
42% from Optus and 25% from associates in the form of cash
dividends.
FCF Deficit: Negative FCF is likely to persist due to the
company's high capex
needs and dividend commitments. We estimate group annual cash
capex of
SGD2.3bn-2.4bn in FY17-FY19 (FY16: SGD2.1bn), driven by
investment in a new data
centre in Singapore, 4G expansion in Australia and new unified
billing and
customer care systems. We forecast Singtel's FFO at
SGD5.0bn-5.1bn in FY17
(FY16: SGD5.3bn), as slow growth of operations in Singapore and
Australia
offsets continuing EBITDA losses in the digital life segment.
Parental Support: Singtel's 'A+' ratings factor in one notch of
support above
its standalone ratings to reflect Singapore's (AAA/Stable)
majority state
ownership through Temasek. The proposed SGD1.6bn placement will
raise Temasek's
stake in Singtel to 52.3% from 51.1%. Singtel is Temasek's
largest investment,
accounting for about 13% of total investment value of SGD242bn
at end-March
2016.
Strong Regional Play: Singtel's standalone credit profile of 'A'
reflects its
diversified income stream through its solid market position in
Singapore, number
two market position in Australia through Optus and leading
market positions in
Indonesia, India, the Philippines and Thailand through
associates.
Strong Optus-Singtel Link: The strong linkage between Optus and
Singtel leads to
an equalisation of Optus's rating with Singtel's standalone
credit profile of
'A'. Singtel owns 100% of Optus and maintains full control
through the board.
Fitch expects Optus's revenue to decline by mid-single-digits in
FY17, but
EBITDA to stay flat following the fall in Australia's mobile
termination rates
in January 2016.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Singtel's liquidity is strengthened by its
strong access to
capital markets and banks, which is underpinned by its regional
market reach and
robust financial position. Fitch expects Singtel to partially
refinance its
short-term maturities of SGD1.0bn over the next year. In
addition, the company
had an unrestricted cash balance of SGD966m at end-June 2016 and
undrawn
committed bank facilities to tap into. Singtel's undertaking to
lower its
equity-stake in NetLink Trust to below 25% by April 2018 also
provides the group
with additional liquidity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- SGD1.6bn equity funding to partially offset the SGD2.5bn
acquisition of
stakes in Intouch and Bharti Telecom
- flat revenue in FY17, then rising at a low-single-digit
percentage in FY18 and
FY19
- an operating EBITDAR margin of around 31% (FY16: 30.7%) in
FY17-FY19, with
better data monetisation offsetting declining roaming revenues
- stable dividends from associates of SGD1.2bn-1.3bn in
FY17-FY19
- annual cash capex of around SGD2.3bn-2.4bn in FY17-FY19;
excluding additional
spectrum fees
- divestment of Singtel's stake in NetLink Trust to below 25% in
FY18, from 100%
currently
- a dividend payout ratio of 73%-75% in FY17-FY19 (FY16: 73%),
in line with
Singtel's stated policy of 60%-75% of underlying profit
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating Sensitivities - Singtel
Positive: There is limited upside potential for Singtel's rating
in the short to
medium term, although developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead
to positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 1.0x, with positive
post-dividend
distribution FCF on a sustained basis
- tangible evidence of support from Temasek, including an equity
injection or
legal guarantee on Singtel's debt
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2.0x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed-charge coverage below 7.0x (FY16: 8.7x) on a
sustained basis
- weakening of ties between Temasek and Singtel, indicating a
change in implied
support
Rating Sensitivities - Optus
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- an upgrade of Singtel's standalone ratings or a strengthening
of the linkage
between Singtel and Optus, for example, through parental legal
guarantees.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- a downgrade of Singtel's standalone ratings or a weakening of
the linkage
between Singtel and Optus.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+612 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
