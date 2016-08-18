(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 18 (Fitch) This rating action commentary replaces
the version
published on 27 July to correct Orange's FFO adjusted net
leverage at end-2015
to 3.3x from 3.2x in the fifth paragraph of Key Rating Drivers.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Orange S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A
full list of
ratings actions is below.
The ratings are supported by the strong domestic operations of
Orange in France,
which accounted for around 60% of the group's restated EBITDA
minus capex in
1H16, and by a leverage position that is comfortably within its
'BBB+' rating.
Investments in broadband networks, price increases and
opportunities for cost
reduction are enabling the group to offset revenue declines
driven by structural
and regulatory changes in the sector, weakness in Poland and the
loss of
wholesale revenues in France.
However, increases in capex will continue to restrain cashflow
generation and
organic deleveraging capacity over the medium-term, assuming no
change in the
dividend policy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Domestic Operations on Stable Footing
Investments in broadband networks and focus on convergent
products are leading
to improved operational metrics with Orange's market shares of
broadband lines
and mobile service revenue stabilising, by our estimates, at
around 41% and 42%
respectively at end-1Q16. We expect that promotional offers will
continue to
exert competitive pressure on the market, driven by Iliad's
desire to build
scale in mobile and Bouygues's aim to increase market share in
fixed broadband.
However, these pressures, in our opinion, are likely to be
incremental, with
minimal impact on Orange's operating margins.
Wholesale Loss More Gradual
Orange France will lose wholesale revenues over the next five to
six years. The
loss of revenues that typically carry higher EBITDA margins than
the group
average, will be driven by three different sources. Firstly the
migration of
Iliad's mobile roaming traffic to the company's own network as
it is being
expanded; secondly the migration of SFR's fixed unbundled lines
(LLU) to
Numericable; and the loss of LLU lines generally as
Numericable/SFR, Bouygues
and Iliad build out their own fibre to the home. We expect the
loss of wholesale
revenues to be more gradual than originally forecast.
Orange has recently extended its mobile national roaming
agreement with Iliad
until 2020 and the rate of uptake of fibre among the broadband
customer base of
Numericable/SFR, Bouygues and Iliad, which drives the loss of
LLU lines, has
been slower-than-expected. The more gradual loss provides
greater scope for the
company to offset EBITDA declines through cost reduction,
potential price
increases and improved competitive position. Orange has an
ambition to make
gross cost savings of EUR3bn over 2015 to 2018 which if
achieved, are likely to
be sufficient to offset the loss of wholesale revenues and
potentially the
ongoing impact of competition.
International Operations Contribute to Growth
In 2015, Orange's operations in Spain and Africa & Middle East
(A&ME) accounted
for 16.0% of restated EBITDA minus capex, with other European
operations
(including Poland and Benelux) accounting for 12.7%. We expect
free cash flow
(FCF) contribution from Spain and A&ME to increase to around 20%
over the next
five years, improving the group's cashflow diversification. The
increase
reflects consolidation synergies from the acquisition of Jazztel
in Spain and
acquisitions and organic growth in A&ME. We expect contribution
from other
European markets to decline slightly, largely as a result of
weakness in
operations in Poland.
Solid Leverage for Rating
Orange's funds for operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage at
end-2015 was
broadly stable at 3.3x. This reflects stabilising trends in FCF,
combined with
use of hybrids to fund acquisitions. Orange's 2015 leverage was
at the lower end
of its immediate peer group of Fitch-rated 'BBB+' large,
geographically
diversified European telecoms operators: Telefonica (3.7x),
Deutsche Telekom
(3.7x) and Vodafone (3.4x). We expect Orange's leverage to
reduce further in
2016 to 3x, supported by EUR4.5bn proceeds from the sale of EE.
FCF to Remain Constrained
Capex is likely to remain elevated over the next three to four
years, driven by
spectrum payments, fibre roll-out in France, potentially lower
fibre
co-investment (following SFR's acquisition by Numericable) and
Orange's
commercial strategy to build robust and market- leading
broadband networks
across its European operations.
Fitch estimates that Orange's capex spend, excluding spectrum,
will increase to
around EUR7bn in 2016 from EUR6.5bn in 2015. The increase
corresponds to a
capex-to-sales ratio of 17%. The increase is likely to be
sustained over the
next two to three years and will weigh on FCF generation, with
pre-dividend FCF
margins unlikely to exceed 5% during this period.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
are:
- Revenue growth of 1.5% in 2016, largely reflecting organic and
acquisition
growth in Spain and A&ME, partially offset by declines in France
and weakness in
Poland. Revenue growth of between 0.2% and 1% thereafter.
- Group restated EBITDA margins of 31% in 2016, gradually
increasing to 32% over
the next three years.
- Capex-to-sales ratio (excluding spectrum) of 17% - 17.5% per
year.
- Broadly stable dividends in line with 2015 at EUR1.6bn per
year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Expectations of FFO-adjusted net leverage trending below 2.5x
on a sustained
basis
- Improved competitive position in Orange's domestic and other
key international
markets combined with growth in pre-dividend FCF.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage trending above 3.5x on a sustained
basis, which
would lead to a downgrade.
- Pressure on FCF, driven by continued EBITDA erosion, higher
capex and
shareholder distribution, or significant underperformance in the
core domestic
market and at other key subsidiaries.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Orange S.A.
- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
- Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F2'
- Subordinated undated notes: affirmed at 'BBB-'
