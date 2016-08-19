(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
assigned the
National Long-Term Rating to TICON Freehold and Leasehold Real
Estate Investment
Trust's (TREIT) new senior unsecured bonds at 'A-(tha)'.
Simultaneously, the
agency has affirmed TREIT's 'A-(tha)' National Long-Term Rating.
The Outlook is
Stable.
The bonds, totalling up to THB1.47bn, will have maturities as
long as 2026. The
bond proceeds will be used to acquire additional properties.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Debt-Funded Growth: Fitch expects TREIT's
net-debt/investment-property value
(LTV) to increase above 30% at end-2016, from 20.7x at end-2015,
after its
planned 4Q16 investment of about THB1.5bn, which will be
entirely funded by bond
issuance. TREIT says the entirely debt-funded investment is a
one-time
occurrence and its medium-term financing policy still aims to
maintain its LTV
at no more than 30%. The revised LTV will be above our initial
expectations of
TREIT conservatively acquiring assets and although the property
investor's
credit-metrics remain within Fitch's rating expectations,
further debt-funded
acquisitions could lead to negative rating action.
Sound Asset-liability Matching: Fitch expects TREIT to maintain
sound
asset-liability matching. The probability of new three-year
maturity bond
tranche in this new issue could shorten TREIT's average
debt-tenor, bringing
forward the earliest debt-maturity to 2019 from 2021. However,
as TREIT's
existing debts are on 10-year terms, with an average loan
maturity of 8.2 years
at end-June 2016, the new average debt-tenor would not be less
than 5.6 years.
The average lease-term to maturity of TREIT's
investment-properties was about
3.2 years at end-June 2016, with about 19% of its total leasable
area secured by
long-term lease contracts expiring during 2023-2027. TREIT's
debts are all
unsecured and Fitch expects its unencumbered asset-cover to
fall, but remain
high at about 2.7x at end-2016 (end-2015: 4.0x), after the
planned new
investment.
Moderate Renewal Risk: Fitch expects global and local economic
activity to
remain sluggish, suppressing demand for industrial properties in
Thailand and
constraining TREIT's ability to raise lease rental-rates over
the next 12-18
months. This also presents renewal risk, with about 48% of
existing
lease-contracts based on leased-area expiring by 2017. However,
Fitch believes
TREIT's high retention-rate and location scarcity mitigates this
risk somewhat.
Well-Located Assets: TREIT's rating reflects the contractual
certainty of
revenue from medium-term lease contracts on its factory and
warehouse
property-portfolio in Thailand. Fitch expects demand for TREIT's
assets to stay
satisfactory in the medium-term, with average occupancy of about
90%, due to the
strategic location of most of its assets.
Small, with Tenant Concentration: TREIT's investment
property-portfolio of
THB7.3bn at end-2Q16 is small compared with other local
long-established
property-investment firms. Its tenant mix is concentrated, with
the 10-largest
tenants contributing around 50% of revenue at end-2015. This
risk is, however,
mitigated by some industry diversity among tenants.
Asset Size to Double: TREIT plans to more than double its
portfolio over the
next three years. Its medium-term investment plan is mostly
supported by assets
from its major sponsor, TICON group, a leading industrial
property-developer in
Thailand. TREIT does not have a policy to develop its own
properties in the
medium term.
Manageable Interest-Rate Risk: All of TREIT's existing debt is
based on floating
interest-rates and its interest-risk is unhedged. The new bond
issue will,
nevertheless, have fixed interest-rates, and will represent
about 45% of TREIT's
combined debts at end-2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- additional investment of THB1.5bn in 2016, with 100% debt
financing, and
THB3.5bn per year in 2017-2018, with 25%-27% debt financing
- renewal rate at 85%, with four to six months to seek new
lessees
- stable EBITDA margin at about 80%
- no development and no significant maintenance capex over
2016-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- a larger investment property-portfolio, exceeding THB30bn,
with greater tenant
and geographic granularity.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- aggressive debt-funded investment
- a substantial weakening in occupancy rates or negative rental
reversions
leading to net-debt/investment-property value increasing above
30%,
net-debt/EBITDA above 4.5x (previous 12 months to end-June 2016:
3.6x) or FFO
fixed-charge coverage below 3.5x (previous 12 months to end-June
2016: 5.0x), on
a sustained basis.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
