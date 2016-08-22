(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes Indonesia's
car sales will
increase between 3% and 5% in 2016, buoyed by new product
launches, a more
positive macroeconomic environment, increased liquidity and more
relaxed
financing terms.
Fitch believes the country's domestic car sales will reach about
1.05 million
units this year. Car sales in the first seven months of 2016
rose 2% yoy to
594,514 units, according to the Indonesian Automotive Industry
Association
(Gaikindo). PT Toyota Astra Motor (TAM) continues to lead with a
52% market
share through leading brands Toyota and Daihatsu; the
low-cost-green-car (LCGC)
segment is also gaining momentum, and contributed 18% to total
car sales in
7M16. Gaikindo forecasts car sales will rise by at least 5%
this year.
This year, TAM has introduced the new version of its SUV product
- Toyota
Fortuner - and launched a new product - Toyota Sienta, which is
a seven-seater
multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that will compete with the Honda
Freed. Recently,
TAM and PT Astra Daihatsu Motor also introduced the Toyota Calya
and Daihatsu
Sigra, respectively. The Toyota Calya and Daihatsu Sigra are
both seven-seater
LCGCs that target the low-cost segment; both are in the price
range of
IDR110m-150m.
Fitch believes Indonesia will maintain GDP growth of 5.1% yoy in
2016, supported
by monetary policy easing, government programmes to accelerate
infrastructure
spending, and a tax amnesty plan. The government expects GDP to
grow by 5.3% in
2016, compared with 2015 GDP growth of 4.8%.
The tax amnesty programme should bolster government revenue and
allow for
increased public capex, in Fitch's view, while the repatriated
funds should
boost liquidity in Indonesia. Bank Indonesia (BI) has cut its
reference rate by
a total of 100bp since the end of last year to 6.50% in July
2016 (along with
cuts in the reserve requirement ration). BI is also in
discussions to further
relax the loan-to-value ratios for auto financing. This, along
with lower
interest rates, would support auto-loans financing; about
two-thirds of car
purchases in Indonesia are made using car loans.
Contact:
Rufina Tam
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6800
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
