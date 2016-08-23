(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Life Insurance Dashboard -
1H16 Results
here
LONDON, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Solvency II (S2)
ratios declined in
1H16 across the UK life insurance sector, driven by a fall in
interest rates,
particularly after the leave outcome (Brexit) in the EU
referendum.
S2 requires insurers to hold a risk margin for longevity risk, a
requirement
that increases significantly when interest rates fall, and an
important
consideration for annuity business. However, on an economic
basis, annuity
business is well shielded from interest rate movements through
the close
duration matching of long-term insurance liabilities with
similarly long-dated
bonds. Low yields do not weaken the capital position of annuity
business under
Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model (Prism FBM), and are
not a direct
threat to UK life insurers' credit ratings.
The rating outlook for the UK life sector is stable, reflecting
the diverse
business mixes of rated insurers and their strong capital
positions according to
Prism FBM and under S2. These strengths have enabled rated
insurers to withstand
the decline of the individual annuity market and will help them
to absorb the
potential disruption and costs from regulatory investigations
and "Brexit".
The "UK Life Insurance Dashboard - 1H16 Results" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
