(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Nestle SA's
(Nestle) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior
unsecured ratings to
'AA' from 'AA+', and affirmed the company's Short-Term IDR at
'F1+'. The Outlook
on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available at
the end of this commentary.
The downgrade reflects slower deleveraging than previously
expected and credit
metrics that are more consistent with a 'AA' rating. The ratings
continue to
reflect the stability and strength of Nestle's business. Fitch
expects Nestle to
maintain a prudent financial policy balancing a leverage profile
that is more
commensurate with a 'AA' rating to accommodate for any slowdown
in its key
markets or for further expansion including, but not limited to,
additional M&A
or shareholder distributions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slower than Expected Deleveraging
At 1.4x in 2015, Nestle's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted
net leverage has
remained above the maximum 1.2x compatible with a 'AA+' rating.
On the
assumption of debt-funded acquisitions of around CHF2bn in 2016
and CHF1.5bn in
2017, conservatively growing dividends and no further share
buyback programmes
over 2016 and 2017, Fitch estimates that FFO adjusted net
leverage will still be
above 1.2x in 2016 and is unlikely to return below that level
until 2018.
While our prior 'AA+' rating was predicated on limited M&A and
no further share
buyback following the completion of the programme in 2015,
Nestle has pursued
additional external growth totalling CHF1.7bn in H116. This
includes CHF572m
spent in Proactive - a skin care brand - and CHF1.1bn spent on
acquiring
non-controlling interests. This amount has exacerbated the
already weak credit
metrics for the 'AA+' rating and Fitch's expectations for 2016.
Softening Sales Growth
Volume and pricing have consistently contributed to revenue
growth, underlining
Nestle's ability to drive both revenue components while
delivering profit margin
improvements. However, in a weakening global economy
characterised by slow
growth, increased competition as well as changing and increasing
fragmentation
in consumer tastes, Nestle reported organic sales growth of 4.2%
in 2015, below
its long-term target range of 5%-6%. 1H16 organic sales growth
was 3.5%,
impacted by lower-than- historical pricing owing to deflationary
environments
across a number of developed markets and low commodity prices.
Stable Business Profile
Although weaker than historically, Nestle's organic growth
performance remains
at the top end of major fast-moving consumer goods peer group
and the company
continues to achieve market share gains in several categories
and countries.
Nestle's business profile remains strong due to the reliance of
revenue growth
on some of the company's fast-growing and higher-margin
categories such as pet
care, infant nutrition, coffee; Nestle Skin Health and Nestle
Health Science;
fast-growing emerging markets; and a more diverse channel or
format exposure
(e.g. Nepresso boutiques) than traditional store-based retail
stores. Such a
strong business profile is reflected in the 'AA' rating. Fitch
expects Nestle to
continue its consistent performance and to deliver organic
growth of around 4%
for 2016. Growth will be driven by both volume and pricing,
which are in turn
supported by Nestle's ability to innovate and achieve
efficiencies.
Scope for Growing Profit Margins
Nestle's reported trading operating margin (continuing
operations) was 15.1% in
2015, down 20bp versus last year but up 10bps in constant
currencies. Fitch
expects further margin improvement, driven by cost-saving
initiatives,
higher-margin categories/emerging markets, and premium product
offerings. This
follows the 30bp improvement in 1H16 trading operating margin,
both on a
reported basis and in constant currencies.
Management aims to achieve structural cost savings and improve
Nestle's
operating profit margin by at least 200bps by 2019/2020.
However, a major part
of these savings will likely be reinvested in the business.
Therefore, the
future margin trend is subject to the pace of growing
consumer-facing marketing
and promotions in both developed markets and emerging markets.
Resilient Free Cash Flow
Nestle is maintaining strict discipline on capex and working
capital, with the
latter having supported cash flow over 2015 and 1H16.
Pre-dividend free cash
flow (FCF) margin remains healthy at just over 10%. However,
dividends have
absorbed an increased portion of post-capex cash flow from
operations over the
last years. We therefore expect FCF margin post-dividends to
remain around 3% by
2017; this is weak relative to other credits rated in the 'AA'
category.
Diversification Complements Resilient Business
Nestle's 'AA' rating reflects operations in a sector
characterised by high
business stability and low capex and R&D spending requirements,
despite
operating in highly competitive segments, compared with other
highly rated
corporations. Furthermore, within its industry Nestle benefits
from a portfolio
of several high profit margin categories, from ownership of some
of the
strongest brands as well as from consistent and successful
innovation. Balanced
geographical diversity between developed and emerging markets
further supports
the ratings.
Foreign Exchange Volatility
Although Nestle enjoys balanced geographical diversity between
developed and
emerging markets, profits are exposed to emerging market
currency devaluation. A
portion of operating costs are denominated in domestic
currencies but
translation risks can still erode reported profits as seen in
2015.
Moreover, while Nestle maintains local currency-denominated debt
at many of its
emerging markets subsidiaries, the majority of the company's
debt is in hard
currencies, thus limiting the benefits of these natural hedges.
Mitigating this
risk is the company's track record of gradually increasing
prices, albeit with a
time lag, in countries suffering from currency devaluation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Organic annual revenue growth of 4%-4.5%;
- Operating margins above 15%;
- Annual pre-dividend FCF around 10%;
- Capex of 4.7% of revenue per year in 2016-2017;
- Moderate growth of dividend per share;
- No share buybacks for 2016 - 2019;
- Approximately CHF2bn of net acquisitions in 2016 and CHF1.5bn
of net
acquisitions from 2017 onwards.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: We do not anticipate an upgrade in the immediate term
but future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
.
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.0x (2015: 1.4x) as a result
of asset sale
proceeds, or improvement in operations
- Renewed commitment to a higher rating
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 2.0x
- Deterioration in FCF generation after dividends, taking FCF
margin below 3%
(2015: 3.1%)
- Significant or prolonged downturn in emerging markets, or in
main developed
markets, causing a slowdown in organic growth (below 3%) and
reduction in
profits (EBIT margin below 14%)
- FFO fixed charge coverage (including rents) below 10x
(2015:14.3x)
LIQUIDITY
As of 30 June 2016 Nestle had liquidity of CHF18.4bn, comprising
CHF5.1bn of
cash and cash equivalents and committed undrawn back-up bank
facilities of
CHF13.3bn. This is sufficient to cover 100% of Nestle's
short-term debt
obligations (CHF14.6bn) consisting of bonds and bank loans due
in the coming 12
months as well as outstanding commercial papers (CHF9.6bn).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Nestle SA
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'
Nestle Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'
Nestle Finance International Ltd.
Guaranteed commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Guaranteed bonds downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'
Nestle Holdings (UK) PLC
Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' and
withdrawn as this
company is no longer issuing debt for the group
Guaranteed commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Nestle Capital Corporation (USA)
Guaranteed commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Nestle Australia Ltd
Guaranteed commercial paper, affirmed at 'F1+'
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
-Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual
operating lease
expense related to long-term assets of CHF476m in 2015. Despite
being based in
Switzerland, the lease capitalisation multiple of 8x reflects
Nestle's asset
base spread in various countries around the world.
-Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: The restricted
cash comprises
cash placed in margin accounts for which we do not give any face
value to. This
totalled CHF732m for 2015 (2014: CHF571m).
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
