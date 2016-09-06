(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Global Reinsurance
here
LONDON, September 06 (Fitch) Falling premiums and investment
returns will drag
reinsurers' profits lower in 2017, Fitch Ratings says. This is
driving our
negative outlook for the sector.
These tough market conditions could lead to rating pressure on
smaller, less
diversified firms that are reliant on business lines that have
seen profit
margins diminish. Thinning underwriting margins will also leave
the industry as
a whole more exposed to an uptick in major loss claims.
We see profit deterioration as the key risk for reinsurers in
2017 due to the
combination of excess capacity and the low investment yield
environment.
Reinsurers' investment portfolios often have an average duration
of less than
three years, so the need to regularly reinvest at lower yields
can weaken
investment returns significantly.
At the same time, competition means prices will continue to
fall. While the rate
of decline in some bellwether sectors such as Florida wind
reinsurance has
slowed to low single-digits, we believe this just reflects that
cost of capital
returns have fallen to virtually breakeven. Reinsurers are
therefore likely to
divert more of their underwriting capacity to those sectors
where margins are
currently more attractive, such as casualty. But this will lead
to pricing
pressure in these sectors, pulling down margins and contributing
to lower
profits for a significant number of reinsurers in 2017.
The majority of our reinsurance Rating Outlooks are Stable. This
reflects our
expectation that, despite pressure on earnings, most reinsurers
will be able to
maintain credit metrics commensurate with their current rating
over the next
12-18 months. However profits at several companies have fallen
considerably
since 2012 and a further deterioration could result in
downgrades or Negative
Outlooks.
Thinning underwriting margins over the last four years have also
made
reinsurers' earnings more sensitive to even a modest uptick in
major claims
losses; we expect this to continue in 2017. An increase in 1H16
major losses led
reinsurers to release prior-year reserves to supplement income.
We believe the
ability to generate a reserve surplus from earlier underwriting
years will
become ever more important and increasingly difficult. Surpluses
will provide
the flexibility to supplement future results, while a need to
top-up reserves
would be very difficult in a competitive and highly
price-sensitive market.
For more details on our expectations for the sector, including
the potential for
further M&A and the prospects for the alternative reinsurance
market, see the
report "2017 Outlook: Global Reinsurance" available at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Martyn Street
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1211
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Brian Schneider
Senior Director
Insurance
+1 312 606 2321
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.