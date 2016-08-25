(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Life Insurance GAAP Results
Dashboard
(Midyear 2016)
here
CHICAGO, August 25 (Fitch) Declining interest rates, volatile
equity markets and
unfavorable macroeconomic headwinds hampered investment income
and asset-based
fee income for publicly traded U.S. life insurers, according to
a new dashboard
from Fitch Ratings summarizing GAAP results for U.S. life
insurance companies.
Pretax operating income declined by 19% in first-half 2016 for
U.S. publicly
traded life insurers in Fitch's rated universe.
"Unfavorable mortality and competitive pricing continue to hurt
individual and
group life insurance segments while volatile financial markets
impacting the
variable annuity, retirement plan and asset management
segments," said Dafina
Dunmore, Director, Fitch Ratings.
Industry results were also adversely affected by large reserve
adjustments,
particularly for MetLife, Inc. (Met) and Prudential Financial,
Inc.(PRU).
Average aggregate operating return on equity declined to 10.4%
in first-half
2016 compared with 13.0% in the prior-year period for Fitch's
rated universe.
Fitch believes the likelihood of interest rates remaining lower
for longer was
enhanced by the UK vote to withdraw from the European Union
(EU), which led to a
material decline in interest rates in 2Q16. Fitch expects low
reinvestment rates
to continue to be an earnings headwind going into the second
half of 2016.
In this report, Fitch analyzes key drivers for first-half 2016
operating results
for publicly traded life insurance organizations. The report
compiles data from
15 publicly traded life insurers in Fitch's debt rating
universe. The dashboard
'U.S. Life Insurance - GAAP Results' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or
by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Douglas Baker
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3207
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
