(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Reinsurers Mid-Year 2016 Financial Results here CHICAGO/LONDON, August 25 (Fitch) Underwriting profits for the global reinsurance sector declined in 1H16 while recent profitability for several companies fell to levels that could diminish their financial strength, according to a new global reinsurance mid-year 2016 report from Fitch Ratings. While the industry still reported an overall profit, profit levels were lower than 1H15. "Global non-life reinsurance profits dropped on increased natural catastrophe losses and a higher underlying run-rate loss ratio, while life and health reinsurer profits held steady on higher net premiums," said Brian Schneider, Senior Director at Fitch. The calendar-year reinsurance combined ratio of 92.7% in 1H16 is up from 88.3% in 1H15. Sixteen of the companies reported a higher reinsurance combined ratio in 1H16 than in 2015. Life and health reinsurers total net premiums were fairly stable increasing just 0.9%, while pre-tax income declined 7%. Worldwide insured natural catastrophe losses widened in 1H16 to above-average levels. Earthquakes in Japan contributed to the largest losses, while storms in Europe and the U.S and the Alberta wildfire in Canada also worsened losses. Favourable underwriting results and unrealised investment gains from declining interest rates contributed to an increase in capital for the global reinsurance industry. In Fitch's view, reinsurance capacity is ample as traditional reinsurance continues to compete with alternative markets. "The reinsurance sector is well-positioned to manage capital if catastrophe losses return to above normal levels, but given the lack of large recent catastrophes there is a chance that some individual companies may have picked up unintended aggregations that could be unfavourable in the event of a major catastrophe," said Martyn Street, Senior Director at Fitch. After a wave of merger & acquisition (M&A) activity, consolidation slowed in 1H16. Fitch expects M&A to resume as companies focus on options to combat market pressure. Fitch is likely to view negatively any individual deal that is solely driven by scale and diversity without a clear rationale. Contact: Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.