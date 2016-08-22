(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The placement of CXW's IDR on Rating Watch Negative follows the
Federal Bureau
of Prisons' (BOP) decision to amend the Criminal Alien
Requirement XVI (CAR 16)
solicitation by reducing contract beds to 3,600 from 10,800 in
response to
recommendations from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to reduce
future reliance
on privately operated prisons. The DOJ cited better performance
at publicly run
prisons, a decline in its prisoner population and excess
capacity at publicly
operated prisons as key reasons supporting its decision.
Key considerations to resolving the Rating Watch could include
clarification of
the positions on private prisons from CXW's non-BOP Federal
Tenants, resolution
around the company's near-term BOP contract expirations and the
outlook for
re-tenanting existing (and possible future) facilities following
BOP contract
losses.
Fitch places a high probability on CXW losing the majority of
its BOP contracts
(10% of EBITDA) at expiration, or following a temporary,
short-term extension.
Such a scenario would likely result in a one notch reduction of
CXW's IDR to
'BB' from 'BB+', absent actions taken by CXW to offset the
impact to leverage.
Fitch believes there are few attractive capital sources
available to the company
to de-lever. CXW's shares have weakened following the DOJ's
announcement. The
limited institutional investor appetites for prison real estate
make a sale or
joint venture unlikely. The loss of BOP income would effectively
eliminate the
company's small amount of retained cash flow after dividends,
placing pressure
on its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio,
absent a dividend
reduction. CXW reiterated its dividend policy commitment of
paying out 80% of
its AFFO.
Fitch estimates that the BOP comprises 7% of CXW's revenues and
10% of EBITDA,
after adjusting for the (unanticipated) loss of its Cibola NM
BOP contract
earlier this summer. CXW has three contracts with the BOP that,
at present,
remain unchanged, but will be subject to BOP review as terms
expire. CCA's Eden
Detention Center, containing 1,422 beds, is included in the CAR
16 solicitation.
CCA has two other BOP contracts with expirations in November
2016 and July 2017.
Fitch estimates that CXW's leverage will increase to 4.0x from
3.5x for the TTM
ended June 30, 2016, assuming the loss of all BOP EBITDA and no
replacement
tenant. This is above Fitch's 3.5x negative rating sensitivity
but within the
company's targeted 3-4x leverage policy range. Fitch has
previously communicated
some tolerance for leverage to temporarily increase to 4.0x for
a strategic
acquisition but not due to a decline in fundamentals.
Fitch's rating case assumes CXW will generally operate with
leverage closer to
3.0x. The company recently reiterated its comfort with operating
at the high end
of its range for an extended period, and some tolerance for
taking leverage
above 4.0x for a strategic acquisition, with the plan of
returning leverage to
within its policy target within two years. The company is
looking at several
smaller acquisitions of re-entry facilities
Fitch places a low probability on the near-to-medium term loss
of contracts with
CXW's two other Federal tenants - the U.S. Marshals Service and
Immigration and
Customs Enforcement (ICE). The U.S. Marshals (15% of revenues)
is under the DOJ,
which presumably places it at greater risk given the DOJ's view
that publicly
operated prisons perform better than private prisons. However,
the Marshals
Service generally does not operate its prisons, unlike the BOP.
Therefore, it
has few, if any viable near-to-medium term alternative publicly
controlled
facilities to replace its private prison contracts,
notwithstanding perceived
quality differences by the DOJ.
ICE (25% of revenues) is housed under the Department of Homeland
Security and,
therefore, is not subject to direct DOJ oversight. Like the U.S.
Marshals, ICE
also has essentially no internally run prisons and therefore no
excess capacity
that represents a viable alternative to private prisons for its
inmate
population.
The loss of U.S. Marshals Service, combined with the loss of
most or all of its
BOP contracts, contracts would likely cause CXW's IDR to migrate
towards the low
'BB' or high 'B' category. Fitch would likely reduce CXW's IDR
to the 'B'
category in the event that ICE transitions to a publicly
operated prison
strategy. Fitch views both outcomes as improbable, albeit the
U.S. Marshals
Service contracts are arguably the more 'at risk' of the two
given DOJ
oversight.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--1.5% same-store NOI growth annually 2016 - 2018;
--No debt or equity issued through the forecast period;
--$53 million cash adjustment for depreciation and interest
expenses in 2016
related to South Texas Family Residential Center, $49 million in
2017, and $34
million in 2018;
--$58.5 million in annual maintenance and technology capital
expenditures from
2016 - 2018;
--$32.5 million in development expenditures related to Red Rock
Correctional
Center expansion in 2016;
--Dividends of $0.54/share in 2016, $0.56/share in 2017, and
$0.58/share in
2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key considerations to resolving the Rating Watch could include
clarification of
the positions on private prisons from CXW's non-BOP Federal
Tenants, resolution
around the company's near-term BOP contract expirations and the
outlook for
re-tenanting existing (and possible future) facilities following
BOP contract
losses. Fitch will weigh these factors against any actions taken
by management
to offset the possible leverage increase from lost income.
Considerations for downward pressure on the IDR/Outlook include:
--Fitch's projection of leverage sustaining above 3.5x coupled
with continued
fundamental business headwinds. Should operating fundamentals
improve,
indicating current operating weakness is more cyclical than
secular in nature,
leverage sustaining above 4.0x would be considered for downward
pressure on the
IDR or Outlook;
--Increased pressure on per diem rates from customers;
--Decreasing market share or profitable contract losses;
--Material political decisions negatively affecting the
long-term dynamics of
the private correctional facilities industry;
--A holistic change in the Federal Government's sentiment
towards privately
operated prisons.
Although positive rating momentum is unlikely in the
near-to-medium term,
considerations for an investment grade IDR include:
--Increased privatization of the correctional facilities
industry;
--An acceleration of market share gains and/or contract wins;
--Adherence to more conservative financial policies (2x leverage
target; 4x
minimum fixed charge coverage);
--Increased mortgage lending activity in the private prison
sector.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Negative Watch:
Corrections Corporation of America
--Long-Term IDR 'BB+';
--Secured revolving credit facility 'BBB-'/'RR1';
--Secured term loan 'BBB-'/'RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB+'/'RR4'.
