(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, August 23 (Fitch) The rapid depreciation of
the Mongolian
tugrik - which has plunged more than 20% since end-June -
underscores the
country's strained external liquidity and escalating refinancing
risks, says
Fitch Ratings. Fitch believes the currency volatility reflects
deep short-term
external liquidity constraints and economic challenges, while
immediate solvency
risk is mitigated by the fact that the sovereign does not face
significant
external bond maturities until at least early 2017.
The tugrik's plunge reflects significant short-term economic
challenges,
including weak public finances, external liquidity risks, and a
deteriorating
near-term growth outlook. Fitch, which cut Mongolia's sovereign
rating to 'B' in
November 2015, has long highlighted strained external liquidity
as a core
challenge for the country. Its foreign reserves of USD1.3bn at
end-June were
broadly consistent with levels reported over the past two years,
but headline
reserves obscure Mongolia's extensive use of a CNY15bn bilateral
swap facility
with the People's Bank of China in that period.
Mongolia will continue to face heightened external liquidity
risks in the short
term, which have been exacerbated by loose policy settings in
recent years.
Refinancing risks also remain high, though Mongolia does not
face significant
external bond maturities in the immediate period - a sovereign
guaranteed
USD580m Development Bank of Mongolia bond comes due only in
March 2017 and a
USD500m sovereign bond is due in January 2018. A recent hike in
benchmark rates
by 450bp to 15% on 18 August is a sign that policy priorities
may have moved
towards stabilising these ongoing pressures after a number of
key personnel
changes at the Bank of Mongolia following parliamentary
elections earlier this
summer.
Public finances are also a key challenge. Mongolia already
exhibits general
government debt levels well above its 'B' rated peers, and
recent public
statements from the authorities suggest 2016 fiscal performance
has fallen
exceptionally far from a commitment to stick to a 4% budget
deficit ceiling made
under the recently implemented Fiscal Stability Law. This
underscores the
challenges the authorities face in addressing the country's weak
public finances
amidst a deteriorating growth outlook, but also highlights a
weakness in the
credibility of Mongolia's broader economic policy framework,
exacerbated by
uncertainties posed by the recent change in government.
Fitch continues to believe the ongoing development of the USD6bn
Oyu Tolgoi
underground copper mine will significantly enhance Mongolia's
long-term growth
prospects, and may eventually help ease the country's external
liquidity and
fiscal pressures. Still, the more pressing short-term challenge
is whether the
newly formed government can implement credible and coherent
economic policies
that increase confidence in the country's basic economic
stability, a
prerequisite to alleviating the country's ongoing refinancing
risks.
Banks' loan quality will remain under pressure with the
system-wide NPL ratio
likely to easily exceed Fitch's earlier expectation of 9% by
end-2016 (end-1H16:
8.6%) if the interest rate hike fails to stop the tugrik's
depreciation. In
addition, salary-backed loans could become more vulnerable if
the authorities
implement the announced significant salary cuts for staffs at
state-owned
enterprises and government agencies. Lenders with large retail
exposures such as
State Bank (B-/Stable) and Khan Bank (B/Negative) could
therefore also see their
impaired retail loan ratios rise, while the pressure on XacBank
(B/Negative)
stems mostly from its larger corporate and foreign currency
loans.
The immediate impact from the interest rate hike on the banks'
pre-impairment
profitability could be mildly positive, while the impact on
their liquidity
should remain containable as these lenders can rely on deposits
and bilateral
funding.
Fitch maintains its Negative rating Outlooks on the banks whose
ratings are not
support-driven to reflect the pressure on asset quality from the
weakening
operating environment. Our banking sector Outlook has been
Negative since
December 2013.
