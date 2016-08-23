(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 23 (Fitch) Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited's (CKP; A-/Positive) plans to explore investment opportunities in overseas markets may help to diversify its investment property portfolio and support the Hong Kong company's rating. This is provided the potential investments are able to immediately generate recurring cash flows and have a decent record of investment return. CKP's low leverage at end-June 2016 is in line with the agency's expectations and supports the company's rating and its plans for overseas investments. The company may further divest non-core assets in Hong Kong at the right price, which will also help to finance any new investments. CKP's leverage, as measured by net debt/investment property value, declined to 6% at end-June 2016 from 14% at end-2015. The company continued to generate stable rental income (excluding JVs and associates) of HKD3.6bn in 1H16 from its high-grade Hong Kong investment property portfolio and strong contracted sales of HKD26.5bn from property development in Hong Kong and mainland China. The company did not acquire any new land during 1H16 due to the high land prices in Hong Kong and China, which would make it difficult to meet CKP's return objectives. CKP is considering investment opportunities in overseas markets, which may involve property-related or new business areas, to generate recurrent income in the future. CKP has ample liquidity with HKD50.3bn cash on hand and net debt of HKD6.9bn. Fitch estimates that any investment CKP makes is not likely to put immediate pressure on its credit metrics until the total value of its new investments exceed HKD30bn. We will also have to review the quality of these investments and the operating cash flows they generate to assess their impact on the rating on CKP. Contact: Rebecca Tang Associate Director + 852 2263 9933 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19th Floor, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.