(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 23 (Fitch) Cheung Kong Property Holdings
Limited's (CKP;
A-/Positive) plans to explore investment opportunities in
overseas markets may
help to diversify its investment property portfolio and support
the Hong Kong
company's rating. This is provided the potential investments are
able to
immediately generate recurring cash flows and have a decent
record of investment
return.
CKP's low leverage at end-June 2016 is in line with the agency's
expectations
and supports the company's rating and its plans for overseas
investments. The
company may further divest non-core assets in Hong Kong at the
right price,
which will also help to finance any new investments.
CKP's leverage, as measured by net debt/investment property
value, declined to
6% at end-June 2016 from 14% at end-2015. The company continued
to generate
stable rental income (excluding JVs and associates) of HKD3.6bn
in 1H16 from its
high-grade Hong Kong investment property portfolio and strong
contracted sales
of HKD26.5bn from property development in Hong Kong and mainland
China. The
company did not acquire any new land during 1H16 due to the high
land prices in
Hong Kong and China, which would make it difficult to meet CKP's
return
objectives.
CKP is considering investment opportunities in overseas markets,
which may
involve property-related or new business areas, to generate
recurrent income in
the future. CKP has ample liquidity with HKD50.3bn cash on hand
and net debt of
HKD6.9bn. Fitch estimates that any investment CKP makes is not
likely to put
immediate pressure on its credit metrics until the total value
of its new
investments exceed HKD30bn. We will also have to review the
quality of these
investments and the operating cash flows they generate to assess
their impact on
the rating on CKP.
Contact:
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+ 852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19th Floor, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
