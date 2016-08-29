(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bright Food
(Group) Co., Ltd's (BFG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A-'. The
Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's senior
unsecured rating
and the ratings of all outstanding bonds at 'A-'. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this release.
Fitch assesses BFG's rating by notching down from Shanghai's
State-Owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (Shanghai SASAC),
reflecting the close
linkage between BFG and Shanghai SASAC. BFG is Shanghai's
largest vertically
integrated trader and supplier of agricultural and food products
and services
and is 100%-owned by Shanghai SASAC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Shareholding Reshuffle, Unchanged Linkage: Shanghai SASAC
decreased its direct
stake in BFG to 6% in 2016, from 54.16% in 2015, after
transferring most of its
stakes to Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd (Shanghai Chengtou)
and Shanghai
Guosheng Group Co., Ltd (Shangahi Guosheng), both 100%-owned by
Shanghai SASAC.
Shanghai Guosheng currently holds 49% of BGF and Shanghai
Chengtou holds 45%.
Shanghai Guosheng only serves as Shanghai SASAC's investment
holding platform
and Shanghai SASAC retains administrative power over BFG's
management and
strategy. Fitch believes the shareholding reshuffle does not
change the linkage
between BFG and Shanghai SASAC.
Pivotal Policy Role: BFG accounts for 41% of Shanghai's
vegetable and edible
agriculture produce trading volume. The Group also manages more
than 80% of
Shanghai's policy grain reserves and all edible oil reserves.
Fitch considers
BFG an indispensable safeguard for the city's food quality and
believes that as
more food-safety regulations are enacted, BFG will solidify its
policy role in
the industry.
Public Listings Add Liquidity: BFG successfully listed its
property assets
through a backdoor listing of Bright Real Estate Group Co., Ltd.
in November
2015. BFG also plans to list Shanghai Bright Holstan and
Manassen Foods in the
near term and is considering listing more subsidiaries to
increase return on
equity. BFG's liquidity position will benefit from the listings.
Lower Leverage, M&A Slowdown: BFG has acquired several overseas
companies since
2010, most recently completing a 72%-acquisition of Spanish food
distributor,
Miquel Alimentacio, in October 2015. Management has indicated
that BFG is
committed to integrating the companies it has acquired and at
the same time
lowering its leverage in the mid-term. Furthermore, management
says that BFG
will not consider any large M&A deals that will require
significant debt funding
in the near term. BFG's FFO-adjusted net leverage fell to 5x in
2015, from 6x in
2014, and Fitch expects leverage to trend below 5x over the next
two years if
management follows through on its commitments.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for BFG include:
- revenue reaching CNY152bn (2015:CNY146bn)
- revenue growth falling to below 10% in 2016 - 2018 (2015: 22%)
- EBITDA margin improving to around 8% in 2016-2018 (2015: 5.8%)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- an upgrade of Fitch's internal assessment of the
creditworthiness of the
Shanghai Municipality.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- a lowering of Fitch's internal assessment of the
creditworthiness of the
Shanghai Municipality or evidence of a weakening of BFG's legal,
operational and
strategic linkages with the Shanghai Municipality.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd.
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-'
Issued by Bright Food Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd. and
guaranteed by BFG
EUR400m 1.625% senior notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A-'
Issued by Bright Food Hong Kong Limited and guaranteed by BFG
USD500m 3% senior notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A-'
