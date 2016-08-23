(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mapfre
Genel Sigorta's
(MGS) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at
'AA(tur)' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the strong position of MGS in the Turkish
non-life insurance
market, solid underwriting performance, a prudent investment
policy, and Fitch's
view of its importance to its ultimate parent, Mapfre SA (Issuer
Default Rating
BBB+/Stable). Offsetting these factors are MGS's somewhat
weakened
capitalisation, the competitive pricing environment of the
Turkish non-life
insurance market and risks associated with MGS's rapid growth
over the past five
years relative to peers.
MGS's rating benefits from a single-notch uplift for Mapfre SA's
ownership and
for the parent's expertise in corporate governance, operational
support and risk
management. Fitch believes that capital support would also be
provided to MGS by
the parent, should it be required.
On 19 August 2016, Fitch revised Turkey's Outlook to Negative
from Stable, while
affirming the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings at 'BBB-'. A one notch downgrade to the
sovereign is unlikely to
impact MGS's national scale ratings, as its relative credit
worthiness to the
sovereign would likely remain unchanged in Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a
decline in the
regulatory solvency ratio to below 100% over a sustained period,
deterioration
in underwriting profitability (with the combined ratio above
110% for an
extended period), or significant deterioration in MGS's
competitive positioning
in Turkey (decline in market share to below 4%). A decline in
MGS's importance
to Mapfre SA could also lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given MGS's high rating
on the Turkish
national scale and its small contribution to Mapfre SA precludes
an increase in
the rating uplift.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1532
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
