(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi's (Anadolu Sigorta) Outlook to Negative from Stable, while affirming the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the National IFS Rating at 'AA+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision on the IFS Rating follows that on Turkey's sovereign rating on 19 August 2016 (see Fitch Affirms Turkey at 'BBB-'; Revises Outlook to Negative on www.fitchratings.com). Fitch believes that Anadolu Sigorta's ratings are closely linked to Turkey's creditworthiness, primarily through its investments in domestic Turkish banks deposits and government bonds. Being the second-largest domestic non-life insurer, most of Anadolu Sigorta's earnings are sourced from Turkey, which leaves it vulnerable to potential economic downturns. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade of Anadolu Sigorta's international rating could be triggered by a sovereign downgrade. The ratings could also be downgraded if the insurer's capital position deteriorates, as measured by a regulatory solvency ratio below 100% or a Fitch Prism FBM score of 'somewhat weak' following substantial underwriting or investment losses. Anadolu Sigorta's international IFS rating Outlook could be revised to Stable if the Outlook on the Turkish sovereign rating is revised to Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Ekaterina Ishchenko Associate Director +44 20 3530 1532 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010680 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.