(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Charming Light Investments Ltd. medium-term note (MTN) programme at 'A', after the size of the programme was doubled to USD4bn, as the programme's rating is driven by the ultimate parent company, China Orient Asset Management Corporation (China Orient, A/Stable) and the creditworthiness of the China sovereign (A+/Stable). Fitch has also assigned Charming Light Investments Ltd's proposed issue of US dollar senior unsecured notes under the programme an expected rating of 'A(EXP)'. Final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The proposed notes under the MTN programme are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China Orient Asset Management (International) Holding Ltd (COAMI, A-/Stable), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Orient. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of COAMI and rank pari passu with its other senior unsecured obligations. China Orient has granted a keepwell and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking, in place of a guarantee, to ensure COAMI has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the proposed notes. The proposed notes' expected rating is at the same level as China Orient's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), due to the strong link between China Orient and COAMI and because the keepwell deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking transfer the ultimate responsibility of payment to China Orient. Fitch believes the keepwell and the deed of equity interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention from China Orient to ensure COAMI has sufficient funds to honour its debt obligations. The agency also believes China Orient intends to maintain its reputation and credit profile in the international offshore market and is unlikely to default on offshore obligations. Furthermore, a default by COAMI could have significant negative repercussions on China Orient for any future offshore funding. Fitch emphasises that the MTN programme's rating is for the programme in general and there is no assurance that notes under the programme will be assigned a rating or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as that assigned to the programme. China Orient is one of four large national asset management companies established to mitigate financial risks, preserve state-owned assets and promote the reform and development of China's financial system. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any rating action on China Orient's IDR would result in similar rating action on the programme and rated notes. Any rating action on the sovereign will likely have similar action on China Orient's IDR. Contact: Primary Analyst Saifeng Mao Associate Director +852 2263 9983 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director + 33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010723 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.