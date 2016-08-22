(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 22 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, Viacom,
Inc.'s (Viacom)
announced leadership transition, creation of an expanded board
of directors and
the settlement of the litigation related to corporate governance
issues is a
credit positive but will not have an impact on Viacom's 'BBB'
Issuer Default
Rating. The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
Viacom's approximately $12.8 billion of debt (face value -
including commercial
paper) outstanding as of June 30, 2016 is affected by Fitch's
action. A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
Resolution of the litigation involving Viacom's controlling
shareholder,
National Amusements, Inc. and NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC
(together, NAI) and
Viacom's board of directors and senior executives, resulting in
an orderly
transition of Viacom's leadership and board, is a positive
development for
Viacom's credit profile. The agreement eliminates the overhang
created by the
ongoing discord among the parties and positions and allows the
company to put in
place strategic and operating plans to address the persistent
weakening of
Viacom's operating profile.
Fitch cautions, however, that the leadership changeover is a
two-step process.
Viacom's new board, working with the company's interim president
and CEO, Thomas
Dooley, will finalize the succession plan for Viacom's president
and CEO. Fitch
recognizes that Viacom's financial and strategic plans will
remain in flux until
the board agrees on a new president and CEO and final plans are
in place. We
expect a permanent president and CEO will be in place by Sept.
30, 2016.
The Negative Outlook incorporates the uncertainty related to
Viacom's ability to
stabilize and strengthen its operating profile amid the
persistent secular
challenges to its business model. Viacom's new board of
directors and
management will face the challenge of strengthening the
company's operating
profile and competitive position. The strategies currently in
place have
struggled to produce tangible evidence that they are regaining
positive
operating momentum and reducing volatility in the company's key
cable network
businesses. The expected rebound of Viacom's operating profile
has taken longer
than Fitch previously anticipated.
Fitch believes reversing these negative operating trends will be
difficult in
the current operating environment. Competition for viewing
audience within
Viacom's targeted demographic will remain fierce, as this
younger demographic is
migrating away from traditional linear video programming.
Moreover, given
Viacom's reliance on the kids and teen demographic segments, the
company depends
more on advertising categories which target kids and teens,
relative to its peer
group. To combat these issues, Viacom has increased its
investment in
programming, focusing on producing more original programming
across its cable
network portfolio, adding more scripted shows and event
programming, and
becoming more selective in acquiring programming. In addition to
the programming
investment, Viacom has created products to improve the
monetization of both
linear and non-linear viewership and improve the yield on its
advertising
inventory, including its Viacom Vantage, Velocity and Echo
offerings.
The growth rates of Viacom's affiliate fee revenues also lag
behind its peer
group of large diversified media companies and present a new
challenge to the
company's operating model. Growth has slowed due to recent
subscriber rate
adjustments and the re-tiering of certain networks. Affiliate
fee revenue
growth will be further hampered during the remainder of fiscal
2016 and possibly
into fiscal 2017 due to the difficulty in signing previously
expected SVOD
agreements, attributable to the ongoing corporate governance
issues. Fitch's
base case assumes that domestic affiliate fee revenues will
decline at a
mid-single-digit rate during fiscal 2016 before rebounding to a
low-single-digit
growth rate during fiscal 2017.
Viacom's historically aggressive capital allocation posture,
which has long
favored share repurchases in excess of free cash flow (FCF)
generation, along
with the weak operating results have combined to reduce Viacom's
financial
flexibility and weaken its credit profile. Viacom's leverage
increased to 3.6x
during the latest 12 month (LTM) period ended June 30, 2016,
which is outside
the company's 2.75x to 3.0x leverage target. Fitch anticipates
that leverage
will improve during fiscal 2017 but will remain above 3x through
Viacom's fiscal
2017 year-end before trending below 3x during fiscal 2018.
Importantly, Fitch
does not anticipate any meaningful debt reduction during the
remainder of
calendar 2016 and expects scheduled maturities during 2017 to be
refinanced.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Upward ratings momentum is unlikely during the current
ratings
horizon. Stabilization of the Outlook at the current rating is
predicated on the
company successfully executing on its strategies to address
persistent secular
threats to its business, and recapturing positive operating
momentum, as
evidenced by sustainable positive domestic advertising and
affiliate fee revenue
growth and expanding operating margins. In addition, Fitch needs
to observe
clear articulation of a strategy to strengthen Viacom's
operating profile.
Negative: Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide
with the company's
inability to strengthen its operating profile and reduce
leverage below 3.5x.
Resumption of share repurchase activity or other aggressive
financial policy
decisions that delay the anticipated improvement of Viacom's
credit profile
would also result in negative rating action.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch currently rates Viacom as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facility due 2019 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Aug. 4, 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
