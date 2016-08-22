(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Crown
Castle International Corp.'s (Crown) senior unsecured notes due
2021. Net
proceeds, along with cash on hand, will be used to fully repay
the $500 million
outstanding of the 2.381% senior secured notes issued by CC
Holdings GS V LLC,
an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Crown. Crown's Issuer
Default Rating is
'BBB-' and the Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Recurring Cash Flows: Crown's ratings reflect the strong
recurring cash
flows generated from its leasing operations, robust EBITDA
margins and the scale
of its tower portfolio. In addition, a focus on the U.S. market
reduces
operating risk. The tower business model provides considerable
stability to
operating performance and free cash flow (FCF) growth. These
characteristics
have led to a lower business risk profile than most typical
corporate credits.
Deleveraging Progress: Crown has deleveraged via EBITDA growth
following two
major acquisitions of towers, or rights to towers, since the end
of 2012. These
transactions include the $2.5 billion T-Mobile transaction in
2012 and the $4.8
billion AT&T Inc. transaction in 2013. Fitch expects Crown's
2016 gross leverage
to reach the low 5x range on a run-rate basis at the end of the
year, which is
within our expectations for leverage for a 'BBB-' rated tower
company with
Crown's business and financial risk profile.
Wireless Broadband Growth: A key factor in Crown's future
revenue and cash flow
growth is the relentless rise in the need for mobile broadband
wireless network
capacity. Growth in 4G LTE data services is driving amendment
activity and new
lease-up revenues from the major operators, leading to at least
mid-single-digit
growth prospects for 2016. Crown is active in building small
cells and
distributed antenna systems, which should allow it to capture
additional share.
To boost its small-cell capabilities, Crown acquired Sunesys in
2015.
Consolidation Risk Manageable: Fitch believes that if
consolidation in the U.S.
wireless market were to occur, there would not be a material
effect on Crown's
operations. While relatively modest losses would occur, revenue
growth from
continued lease activity and contractual escalators would more
than offset such
losses over time.
Tower Development Corporation Acquisition: In April 2016, Crown
acquired Tower
Development Corporation (TDC) for $461 million. TDC has
approximately 330 towers
and there are approximately two tenants per tower. The
transaction was financed
with cash on hand, drawings on the revolver, and cash from the
issuance of
approximately $300 million of equity under an at-the-market
(ATM) program. In
the first year, the transaction is expected to contribute $25
million to $27
million to site rental gross margin and is relatively leverage
neutral.
Sunesys Acquisition: In August 2015, Crown acquired Sunesys from
Quanta
Services, Inc., for $1 billion. Sunesys owned or had rights to
nearly 10,000
miles of fiber in major metropolitan areas. Strategically, the
acquisition
complements Crown's rapidly growing small-cell network business,
which Fitch
believes is a positive. Crown funded the transaction in a
leverage-neutral
manner through the sale of its Australian subsidiary in May 2015
for net
proceeds of approximately $1.1 billion at the time of close.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes revenue growth will be in the mid-single digits
(on a GAAP
basis) in 2016, with potential improvements resulting from lower
churn in the
future. Over the next two to three years, EBITDA margins will
remain relatively
stable in the mid-to-high-50% range.
--Fitch anticipates moderate delevering will produce gross
debt/EBITDA (last 12
months EBITDA) just over 5x at the end of 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: A commitment to leverage of less than
4.7x to 4.8x could
lead to a positive rating action.
Negative Rating Action: Developments potentially leading to a
negative rating
action include an increase in leverage above 5.5x for a
protracted period of
time due to an acquisition funded mostly by debt, or a change in
financial
policy that targets higher leverage.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Crown has meaningful cash generation, balance
sheet cash,
revolving credit facility availability and a favorable maturity
schedule
relative to available liquidity. Cash, excluding restricted
cash, was $202
million as of June 30, 2016.
In January 2016, Crown entered into a new $5.5 billion senior
unsecured credit
facility, and used the new facility, plus cash on hand, to repay
the previous
senior secured facility at its subsidiary Crown Castle Operating
Company. The
new facility consisted of a $2.5 billion revolver maturing in
January 2021, a $1
billion 364-day facility maturing in January 2017 (repaid in
February 2016) and
a $2 billion senior unsecured term loan A maturing in January
2021.
In February 2016, Crown issued $1.5 billion of senior unsecured
notes and used
the proceeds to repay the 364-day facility, which was then
terminated, and to
repay $500 million of borrowings on the new revolver. The
financial covenants
within the new unsecured credit agreement include a total net
leverage ratio of
6.5x (not to exceed 7x for up to three quarters following a
qualified
acquisition), a senior secured leverage ratio of 3.5x (on a
gross basis) and, if
rated below investment grade by two of three rating agencies,
consolidated
interest coverage of 2.5x.
Crown's FCF is expected to be negative in 2016 and is affected
by REIT required
distributions as well as the use of cash for discretionary
capex. As a REIT,
Crown is required to distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable
income, after
the use of any net operating losses. In 2015, FCF was negative,
approximating
$273 million (per Fitch's calculation, which includes net cash
provided by
operating activities of discontinued operations). Capex was $909
million in
2015, of which approximately $76 million was for sustaining
capex, with the
balance discretionary in nature.
Maturity Profile: Following the refinancing by the current
offering of the $500
million of 2.381% senior secured notes at CC Holdings GS V LLC,
Crown's maturity
profile over 2016 to 2019 has no significant maturities.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 1, 2015.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected mandatory convertible preferred stock
is given 100%
equity credit.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.