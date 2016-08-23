(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, August 23 (Fitch) The inclusion of sukuk in major
bond indexes
would be a significant boost for the product, but initiatives to
harmonise
standards, structures and legal frameworks and improve
transparency remain key
to its long-term development, Fitch Ratings says.
Reuters reported on Friday that JP Morgan would include eight
sovereign and
corporate sukuk in various bond indexes from 31 October this
year, citing a
research report that the bank had sent to its clients. If
confirmed, index
inclusion should raise the profile of sukuk and support inflows
from
international institutional investors, including index tracking
funds. This in
turn may encourage issuers to supply index-eligible sukuk
(criteria for
inclusion include a credit rating and a liquidity assessment,
according to
Reuters) and support secondary market liquidity.
Nevertheless, we believe the sukuk market's growth rate will be
determined by
two factors: firstly, product-specific initiatives around
regulation and
standardisation of sukuk issuance, which have been noteable in
some
jurisdictions, but have not always been harmonised across
jurisdictions; and
secondly, the broader attempts to deepen the investor base and
improve
transparency in the relevant national and regional debt capital
markets.
For example, implementation of the Islamic Financial Services
Act 2013 in
Malaysia has clarified regulatory issues, and the central bank
launched Islamic
T-bills early this year, adding to a range of liquidity
management tools for
Islamic banks. Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority announced a
broad sukuk
framework in November 2015, and the central bank in the UAE has
proposed
creating a Higher Sharia Authority to provide unified
supervision and guidelines
on Islamic finance-related matters.
Such initiatives, combined with efforts to improve corporate
governance,
financial reporting and enforceability in jurisdictions where
Islamic finance is
most widespread, support our expectation that sukuk issuance
will increase
gradually over the long-term as more countries create supportive
frameworks.
As we recently noted, sukuk issuance from key markets in 1H16
rose 11% from a
year earlier to USD21.74bn, representing 30% of total issuance.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=10
09405">Click here to view 'Fitch: First-Half Sukuk Issuance in
Key Markets Up
11%'.. But Abu Dhabi and Qatar both issued conventional
sovereign bonds in
2Q16, demonstrating that this remains the surest route to tap
international
institutional investors. Overall, our expectation is for 2016
sukuk issuance to
at least match 2015 issuance of around USD32bn.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
